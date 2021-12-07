Shop Cyber Monday with Roaring21 for 200 Cleopatra Gold Free Spins

Need a break from Christmas shopping? Roaring21 is offering a Cyber Monday bonus deal with 200 extra spins on the popular RealTime Gaming Cleopatra’s Gold slot.

Cleopatra’s Gold is one of the longest running video slots offered on the platform. The game offers a jackpot, bonus features and more. Download the casino today or play the instant casino to claim your extra spins.

How do you claim your extra spins? Deposit $35 or more to receive 200 free spins on Cleopatra’s Gold only. The bonus can be claimed just one time. Winnings from the free spins are subject to 40x wagering before the restrictions are lifted and winnings can be cashed out. The maximum allowed wager is $10. Games allowed are just slots. There is no max cashout! Whatever you win after completing the playthrough requirements is yours to keep!

Claim your Cyber Monday Free Spins today! Also claim the new player welcome bonus if this is the first time playing Roaring21. New players to the casino can take advantage of an $8,000 welcome package. The first two deposits are matched 400% up to $4,000. After the first two match bonuses are claimed Roaring21 will credit 100 extra spins.