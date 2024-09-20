Back to the 60’s Slot Review

Feeling groovy? Arrow’s Edge invites you to time-travel back to one of the most iconic decades in history with their slot, Back to the 60’s. Peace symbols, flower power, and the unmistakable vibe of counterculture make this game a trippy homage to the era of free spirits and alternative lifestyles. Whether you’re spinning the reels on your phone or desktop, you’ll find yourself cruising through a kaleidoscope of funky features, jackpots, and respins. So, buckle up for a psychedelic trip down memory lane and prepare for some far-out wins!

Game Overview

Set on a 5×3 reel grid with 25 paylines, Back to the 60’s is visually packed with colorful symbols that scream the 1960s—peace signs, hippie vans, and psychedelic patterns. The backdrop is an explosion of retro hues that perfectly complements the chill, peace-and-love aesthetic. The low volatility ensures a relaxed ride, with frequent smaller wins to keep the groove going. Whether you’re here for the casual gameplay or you’re hoping to hit one of the progressive jackpots, the game offers something for every player.

The RTP is a decent 95.03% in the base game, but this bumps up to 96.4% when you factor in the progressive jackpots, making the trip even more rewarding.

Peace and Smile Feature

The Peace and Smile feature is at the heart of this slot’s gameplay, adding a unique layer to the spinning fun. To trigger this feature, you’ll need a combination of smiley face and peace symbols on the reels. The smiley symbols come with cash values (the bigger the smile, the higher the prize!), and when a peace symbol lands, it collects those values. And guess what? If more than one peace symbol pops up, each of them collects all the smiley values, multiplying your win in a truly “peaceful” way. It’s all about spreading the love, and this feature delivers some happy vibes—along with some cash!

Colossal Respins

The Colossal Respins feature is where things really get groovy. Watch as reels 2, 3, and 4 are highlighted in rainbow colors, and if they all light up simultaneously, they merge into a single, giant reel. This new 3×3 reel format brings larger-than-life symbols to the center stage while the outer reels keep their standard 1×1 symbols spinning.

During the respin, any symbol in the game can expand to the 3×3 format, meaning the potential for big wins multiplies. If the massive 3×3 symbol is highlighted again during the respin, the feature retriggers, granting yet another respin. With no cap on how many times this can happen, the good times could roll on indefinitely—just like a never-ending jam session. At the end of the feature, the 3×3 symbol counts as nine regular symbols, making it easier to land those high-paying combinations.

Bonus Buy

Feeling impatient? Arrow’s Edge has you covered with the Bonus Buy feature, where you can instantly trigger the Colossal Respins. It’s the fast track to the big reels without needing to wait for the rainbow highlight to appear organically. For those moments when you just can’t resist the lure of a 3×3 symbol takeover, this feature offers a direct route to the action.

Progressive Jackpot

No trip back to the 60s would be complete without a shot at a life-changing win. Back to the 60’s offers three progressive jackpots—Mini, Major, and Mega. These jackpots can trigger at any time, transforming a mellow spin into a mind-bending payout. Whether you’re going for a small boost or the big prize, these jackpots keep the potential for major wins alive on every spin.

Mobile Play

For players who love the flexibility of mobile gaming, Back to the 60’s ensures you can take this trip whenever and wherever you like. The slot is fully optimized for mobile play, so whether you’re chilling on your couch, lounging in the park, or on the go, the spirit of the 60s is never far away.

Game Details

Reel Type: Standard

Standard Reels: 5×3

5×3 Paylines: 25

25 Base Game RTP: 95.03%

95.03% RTP (including jackpots): 96.4%

96.4% Volatility: Low

Low Max Exposure: $246,900

$246,900 Special Features: Peace and Smile Feature, Colossal Respins, Bonus Buy

Peace and Smile Feature, Colossal Respins, Bonus Buy Progressive Jackpots: Mini, Major, Mega

Final Thoughts

Back to the 60’s by Arrow’s Edge is more than just a slot game; it’s a nostalgia-infused adventure. The combination of quirky, era-appropriate features like the Peace and Smile mechanic and the Colossal Respins makes for an engaging gameplay experience that stands out from your average slot. The progressive jackpot adds the potential for massive wins, and the Bonus Buy feature ensures you don’t have to wait to dive into the thick of the action.

Pack your bags, hop into the psychedelic van, and hit the reels for a trippy ride! Peace out, and may the wins be with you.