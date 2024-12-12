Kimmy Koala Slot Review

An Egyptian Adventure with Kimmy Koala

Kimmy Koala by Arrow’s Edge takes you on a one-of-a-kind journey into the heart of ancient Egypt. This fearless koala isn’t your typical marsupial; she’s on a quest for hidden gold among the pyramids and ruins of a mysterious land. The game’s vibrant backdrop, featuring golden sands and towering pyramids, creates an immersive atmosphere. As players spin the reels, Kimmy’s encounters with the enigmatic Scorpion King add a layer of tension and excitement, making this adventure unforgettable.

Special Symbols

Kimmy Wild Symbol: This symbol appears exclusively on reels 1, 3, and 5. When it lands, the wild expands to cover the entire reel and is added to a collection counter. Gathering five Kimmy Wilds activates three free re-spins, with additional re-spins awarded as the counter increases. Once 15 wilds are collected, the counter resets, allowing players to chase more rewards.

Pharaoh’s Mask Bonus Symbol: These symbols play a key role in unlocking the Pharaoh’s Bonus round. During re-spins, collecting enough of these bonus symbols triggers an additional feature filled with exciting prize opportunities.

The animations accompanying these symbols are a visual treat, enhancing the gameplay experience and keeping players captivated as they unlock these rewarding features.

Key Features

Kimmy Wild Re-Spins: This feature is all about building momentum. Each Kimmy Wild collected leads to expanding wilds and triggers re-spins, boosting chances of landing significant wins. The re-spins feature is central to the game’s allure, providing steady action and rewards.

Pharaoh’s Bonus: Triggered by collecting three Pharaoh’s Mask symbols during re-spins, this feature transports players to a bonus game where they select mummy caskets to reveal prizes. The round ends when the fearsome Scorpion King makes his appearance, claiming all the winnings accumulated during the round. This risk-and-reward dynamic keeps players on the edge of their seats.

Bonus Buy

For those who prefer to jump straight into the action, the Bonus Buy feature allows players to access the Pharaoh’s Bonus round instantly. With just a click, you’re selecting caskets and revealing prizes, bypassing the need to trigger the bonus through regular gameplay. It’s a handy option for players seeking instant thrills.

Power Bet

The Power Bet feature offers another layer of strategy by increasing the likelihood of bonus symbols landing on the reels. While this feature raises the total bet amount, it doesn’t impact winnings, which are calculated based on the original stake. However, players should note that activating Power Bet disables the Bonus Buy option, adding a tactical decision to the mix.

Progressive Jackpots

Kimmy Koala also offers the enticing possibility of landing one of two progressive jackpots—Major and Mega. These jackpots can be won on any spin, regardless of the bet size, and their progressive nature ensures that the potential rewards grow with every wager. The prospect of hitting these jackpots adds a layer of anticipation to each spin.

Game Details

Reel Type : Standard Spinning Reels

: Standard Spinning Reels Number of Reels : 5×3

: 5×3 Number of Lines : 48 Lines

: 48 Lines Jackpots : Mini, Mega

: Mini, Mega Base Game RTP : 94.45%

: 94.45% Game RTP Including Jackpots : 95.60%

: 95.60% Maximum Exposure : $390,000.00

: $390,000.00 Min Bet : $0.48

: $0.48 Max Bet : $300.00

: $300.00 Volatility : High

: High Game Features: Re-spins, Bonus Round

Final Thoughts

Kimmy Koala is a delightful blend of charm, adventure, and rewarding gameplay. With its engaging theme, dynamic features, and the allure of progressive jackpots, this Arrow’s Edge creation offers plenty to keep players entertained. The combination of tactical features like Power Bet and Bonus Buy ensures there’s something for every type of player, from cautious spinners to high-stakes adventurers. Whether you’re here for the re-spins, bonus rounds, or a shot at a jackpot, Kimmy Koala delivers a well-rounded and enjoyable slot experience.