Alien Wins Slot Game ✔️ Free Play Slot by RTG

Alien Wins by Realtime Gaming features a cast of cartoon alien characters from who-knows-where who have made their way into our airspace in their rather rudimentary spaceships. However, do not be alarmed! Their goal is not to conquer, but to show you a good time!

At first glance, this 5-reel, 3-line slot from Spin Logic with 10 fixed paylines may not seem that different from many other slots, but a few minutes with our merry little space monsters will prove us wrong.

Spaceships are Wild symbols and boy, do these little creatures work hard to create winning combinations. There are only wild symbols on reels 2, 3 and 4. Wild symbols appearing on a reel expand to cover the entire reel and award a re-spin, with the Wilds locked in place.

This game features expanding Wilds, re-spins, Bursting Wilds and a unique Cosmic Spins option. The Cosmic Spins option is a feature that can be activated at a 10x bet and ensures that a Wild is landed on the reels, and it remains active until manually deactivated.

The graphics and animations in the game are of high quality and the sound effects are also well done, providing a great gaming experience. The game’s unique features add an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay, making it a must-try for slot game enthusiasts.