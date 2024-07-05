Buffalo Mania Deluxe Review

Released on June 5th, 2024, Buffalo Mania Deluxe by Realtime Gaming is a fresh addition to the world of online slot machines. With a setup of 5 reels and 3 rows, this slot offers a staggering 4,096 ways to win, keeping players engaged with every spin.

Betting ranges from a modest $0.25 to a more daring $12.50 per play, making it accessible to both casual players and high rollers. The game’s medium volatility strikes a balance, promising steady wins without compromising the excitement.

Master Takeover Feature

One of the standout features of Buffalo Mania Deluxe is the Master Takeover Feature. Triggered randomly during the Base Game, this feature adds a layer of unpredictability that keeps the gameplay fresh and exhilarating. When activated, a randomly selected major symbol takes over all other major symbols on the gameboard, potentially leading to significant wins.

The excitement doesn’t stop there—the gameboard itself can expand to either a 6×5 or 6×6 grid, offering up to an incredible 46,656 ways to win. Once the feature ends, the gameboard reverts to its original size, leaving players eagerly anticipating the next takeover.

Bursting Wilds Feature

Another feature that sets Buffalo Mania Deluxe apart from other online slots is the Bursting Wilds Feature. This can be triggered randomly during both the Base Game and Free Games, adding a consistent thrill throughout the gameplay.

The Bursting Wild symbol substitutes for all other symbols except Scatters, making it a powerful ally in forming winning combinations. Whenever these wilds make an appearance, they dramatically increase the potential for big wins, adding an extra burst of excitement to every spin.

Bonus Wheel Feature

The Bonus Wheel Feature is where Buffalo Mania Deluxe truly shines. Triggered by landing 3 or more Scatter symbols anywhere on the gameboard, this feature brings a whole new level of anticipation. Players get to spin the Bonus Wheel for a chance to win one of several enticing prizes:

7 Free Games on a 6×6 gameboard

10 Free Games on a 6×5 gameboard

6 Free Games with Bursting Wilds on a 6×4 gameboard

8 Free Games on a 6×6 gameboard

15 Free Games on a 6×5 gameboard

7 Free Games with Bursting Wilds on a 6×4 gameboard

10x the bet

Jackpot

The variety of potential rewards keeps players engaged, with each spin of the Bonus Wheel holding the promise of significant payouts. If a Jackpot or Prize is won, it’s added to the line winnings, giving players even more reason to celebrate.

During Free Games with Bursting Wilds, the feature can be triggered randomly, ensuring that the excitement never wanes. If the feature is retriggered, play continues with the previously awarded prize, allowing players to accumulate impressive winnings without having to re-spin the Bonus Wheel.

Final Thoughts

Buffalo Mania Deluxe by Realtime Gaming is a slot machine that delivers on all fronts. Its combination of dynamic features, engaging gameplay, and the potential for substantial rewards make it a standout choice for both seasoned slot enthusiasts and newcomers.

The random triggers of the Master Takeover and Bursting Wilds features keep players guessing and engaged, while the Bonus Wheel offers a thrilling opportunity for big wins. Whether you’re a casual player or a high roller, Buffalo Mania Deluxe promises a gaming experience that’s as exciting as it is rewarding. So, saddle up and get ready for a wild ride with Buffalo Mania Deluxe!