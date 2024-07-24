Jackpot Capital – Free Spins, $24 Freebie, + 222% Match Ups

Spin Jackpot Capital Casino’s Paradise Carnival Treasure Wheel with Glamma and Win Big Slot Rewards

July 25, 2024 (Press Release) – Step into the vibrant world of Paradise Carnival with Glamma and embark on a thrilling tropical adventure in the Bahamas! From July 25 to August 28, Jackpot Capital Casino invites you to don your best carnival costume and join the festivities filled with mega prizes on three exciting slot games. Spin the Paradise Carnival Treasure Wheel for your chance to win big on Crystal Waters, Samba Jackpots, and Mermaid Royale.

Glamma’s Big Adventure is packed with opportunities to win Free Spins, a $24 freebie, and generous 222% match-ups with every spin. Dive into the enchanting Crystal Waters, where friendly dolphins can double your winnings!

This slot offers special payouts when you land three or more Yachts and triggers the Free Games feature, awarding you 15 free games. During Free Games, watch for the Bonus Fish on reel three, which substitutes for all symbols except Yachts and can multiply your prize by 2, 4, or 8.

Experience the lively Samba Jackpots, where landing a Samba dancer in green stacks on any reel activates the Wild Reels feature. She goes Wild, holding her place on the reel while the others Re-Spin, giving you more chances for a payout. Trigger the Quick Hit Jackpot feature by landing three or more Gold Coins anywhere, and win one of 10 corresponding prizes.

Mermaid Royale offers an enchanting 3×1 Bonus Row, increasing your chances for prizes. Special symbols trigger Expanding Wilds, Free Games, Re-Spins, and Oversized symbols. With three different Scatters, you have numerous ways to reel in Re-Spins and Free Games.

“The summer is the perfect time to visit Paradise Carnival. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the magic of Carnival in paradise and potentially walk away with some incredible prizes at Jackpot Capital Casino. Join me for all the fun and spin the Bonus Treasure Wheel to get your prizes,” exclaimed Glamma excitedly.

At Jackpot Capital Casino, players can enjoy a wide selection of slots and table games, with many titles also available on the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets. Don’t miss this chance to experience the fun and excitement of Paradise Carnival. Join us and spin your way to big rewards!