Locking Archer Slot Review

Locking Archer by Realtime Gaming presents an engaging 5-reel, 3-row video slot experience, complete with Locking Scatter Symbols featuring Re-Spins, Free Games adorned with Multipliers, and Scatter pays. Familiarize yourself with the following general rules to enhance your gaming understanding.

Paylines and Symbol Wins

This game is configured with a fixed 25 paylines, and adjustments to the number of active paylines are not possible.

Winning combinations are achieved when matching symbols align consecutively on an active payline from the leftmost to the right side (refer to the paytable for specifics).

Scatter symbols offer payouts when appearing anywhere on the gameboard.

The highest win on an active payline takes precedence.

If multiple wins occur on a single spin, the total winnings are calculated, displayed in the win field, and then added to your overall balance.

Betting and Wins Calculation

The total bet is the result of multiplying the bet per line by the number of lines.

Line wins are determined by multiplying the line bet.

Scatter wins undergo multiplication by the total bet before being added to line wins.

The maximum win per paid spin is an impressive 50,000.00 times the bet per line.

Game features cease when the maximum win limit is attained.

Locking Scatter with Re-Spins Feature

The Locking Scatter with Re-Spins Feature activates when two or more Locking Scatter Symbols appear on reels 1 to reel 4, left to right, during the Base Game.

If 4 Locking Scatters emerge on reels 1 to 4, those reels lock, and the player receives 3 Re-Spins on reel 5.

With 3 Locking Scatters on reels 1 to 3, the corresponding reels lock, granting 2 Re-Spins on reels 4 and 5.

When 2 Locking Scatters grace reels 1 to 2, those reels lock, awarding 1 Re-Spin on reels 3, 4, and 5.

If additional Locking Scatters appear during a Re-Spin, the ongoing Re-Spins cease, resetting based on the new Locking Scatters configuration.

The Locking Scatter Feature concludes upon the player accumulating 5 Locking Scatters at any point.

Free Games With Multipliers

Triggered by 3 Scatter symbols on any payline, 10 Free Games with Multipliers ensue.

Random Multipliers (x2, x3, x4, or x5) are awarded during each spin within the Free Games.

Retrigger 10 Free Games by landing 3 Scatter symbols anywhere on the gameboard during the Free Games round.

Free Games maintain the bet amount from the triggering spin, and bet adjustments are not possible.

The Free Games Feature concludes when no more Free Games remain or upon reaching the maximum payout.

Final Thoughts

Locking Archer by Realtime Gaming is a slot game that successfully combines captivating visuals, innovative gameplay mechanics, and rewarding bonus features. Whether you’re a fan of mythical themes or simply enjoy a well-crafted slot experience, Locking Archer is a worthy addition to your gaming repertoire. With its engaging features and the potential for lucrative wins, this RTG creation stands out as a testament to the developer’s commitment to excellence in the world of online slots.