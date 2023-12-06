Play Locking Archer Slot for Real Money
Locking Archer Slot Review
Locking Archer by Realtime Gaming presents an engaging 5-reel, 3-row video slot experience, complete with Locking Scatter Symbols featuring Re-Spins, Free Games adorned with Multipliers, and Scatter pays. Familiarize yourself with the following general rules to enhance your gaming understanding.
Paylines and Symbol Wins
- This game is configured with a fixed 25 paylines, and adjustments to the number of active paylines are not possible.
- Winning combinations are achieved when matching symbols align consecutively on an active payline from the leftmost to the right side (refer to the paytable for specifics).
- Scatter symbols offer payouts when appearing anywhere on the gameboard.
- The highest win on an active payline takes precedence.
- If multiple wins occur on a single spin, the total winnings are calculated, displayed in the win field, and then added to your overall balance.
Betting and Wins Calculation
- The total bet is the result of multiplying the bet per line by the number of lines.
- Line wins are determined by multiplying the line bet.
- Scatter wins undergo multiplication by the total bet before being added to line wins.
- The maximum win per paid spin is an impressive 50,000.00 times the bet per line.
- Game features cease when the maximum win limit is attained.
Locking Scatter with Re-Spins Feature
- The Locking Scatter with Re-Spins Feature activates when two or more Locking Scatter Symbols appear on reels 1 to reel 4, left to right, during the Base Game.
- If 4 Locking Scatters emerge on reels 1 to 4, those reels lock, and the player receives 3 Re-Spins on reel 5.
- With 3 Locking Scatters on reels 1 to 3, the corresponding reels lock, granting 2 Re-Spins on reels 4 and 5.
- When 2 Locking Scatters grace reels 1 to 2, those reels lock, awarding 1 Re-Spin on reels 3, 4, and 5.
- If additional Locking Scatters appear during a Re-Spin, the ongoing Re-Spins cease, resetting based on the new Locking Scatters configuration.
- The Locking Scatter Feature concludes upon the player accumulating 5 Locking Scatters at any point.
Free Games With Multipliers
- Triggered by 3 Scatter symbols on any payline, 10 Free Games with Multipliers ensue.
- Random Multipliers (x2, x3, x4, or x5) are awarded during each spin within the Free Games.
- Retrigger 10 Free Games by landing 3 Scatter symbols anywhere on the gameboard during the Free Games round.
- Free Games maintain the bet amount from the triggering spin, and bet adjustments are not possible.
- The Free Games Feature concludes when no more Free Games remain or upon reaching the maximum payout.
Final Thoughts
Locking Archer by Realtime Gaming is a slot game that successfully combines captivating visuals, innovative gameplay mechanics, and rewarding bonus features. Whether you’re a fan of mythical themes or simply enjoy a well-crafted slot experience, Locking Archer is a worthy addition to your gaming repertoire. With its engaging features and the potential for lucrative wins, this RTG creation stands out as a testament to the developer’s commitment to excellence in the world of online slots.