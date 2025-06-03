40 Free Spins – ‘Freaks of Folklore’ – Miami Club Bonus

Get 40 Free Spins on Freaks of Folklore at Miami Club Casino—no deposit required! Plus, enjoy a 100% match bonus up to $200 with 25 spins on Cash Cow 5-Reel using code MILKMAID. Play now through June 2025!

Darkness and mystery await in this haunting new release! To celebrate the launch of the spellbinding slot Freaks of Folklore™, Miami Club Casino is giving new players 40 Free Spins—no deposit required! Simply use the exclusive bonus code below and get ready to unravel the secrets of the supernatural.

No Deposit Offer – Freaks of Folklore

Bonus: 40 Free Spins

Game: Freaks of Folklore™

Code: FFM528

Wagering Requirement: 40x

Max Cashout: $150

Valid From: May 28 – June 18, 2025

Eligibility: New Players Only

Use this eerie and enchanting opportunity to try out one of the most imaginative slots of the year—absolutely free!

Get a 100% Deposit Bonus + 25 Spins on Cash Cow 5-Reel

Feeling lucky? Make a deposit and grab even more rewards! Miami Club Casino is offering a 100% match bonus up to $200, plus 25 free spins on the quirky and beloved Cash Cow 5-Reel slot. This offer is available to all players, so don’t miss it!

Deposit Bonus Offer – Cash Cow 5-Reel

Bonus: 100% Match up to $200 + 25 Free Spins

Game: Cash Cow 5-Reel

Code: MILKMAID

Minimum Deposit: $50

Wagering Requirement: 20x

Max Cashout: No Limit

Valid From: May 29 – June 5, 2025

Eligibility: All Players

Load up your balance and prepare for moo-velous wins!

Double Comp Points in May 2025

Rack up extra comp points throughout May on the following fan-favorite titles:

🎶 Back to the 60s

🐸 Fortune Frog

🐄 Funny Moolah

Earn 2x rewards all month long—just play, earn, and redeem for cash or other perks in the rewards store.

Slot Spotlight: Freaks of Folklore™

Step into the shadows and uncover a world of sinister symbols, mysterious monsters, and bone-chilling bonuses in Freaks of Folklore™, the newest 5-reel, 3-row video slot with 20 fixed paylines.

This eerie title takes players on a bewitched journey into the dark heart of folklore—where reality and fantasy collide in a burst of spinning symbols, occult features, and gothic charm.

Key Game Features:

Reels/Rows: 5×3

Paylines: 20 fixed

RTP: [TBD]

Platforms: Desktop & Mobile (Portrait and Landscape)

Bonus Features: 4 Unique Bonus Games, Random Features, Wilds, Scatters

Volatility: Medium-High

Match spooky icons like the Demon Goat, Berserker Bunny, Cursed Cupid, and Jack O’Lantern to unlock massive potential wins. Trigger the bonus rounds by landing 3 or more scatter symbols or through the mysterious Summoning Circle.

Bonus Game Breakdown

Demon Goat Expanding Wild Bonus

Up to 5 Free Spins

Expanding Demon Goat Wilds take over entire reels

High-impact visual effects and huge win potential

Berserker Bunny Jumbo Symbol Bonus

Up to 7 Free Spins

3 Middle Reels transform into a massive 3×3 Jumbo Symbol

Perfect for stacking up back-to-back wins

Cursed Cupid Random Symbol Revealer

Up to 9 Free Spins

Special coin symbols randomly transform into high-value icons

Expect surprises with every spin

Jack O’Lantern Low Symbol Remover

Up to 14 Free Spins

Removes all low-paying symbols

Boosts overall win potential with each high-paying combination

Final Thoughts: Embrace the Darkness for Big Wins

If you love spine-tingling slots and immersive storytelling, Freaks of Folklore™ is a must-play. With four unique bonuses, stunning artwork, and plenty of ways to win, this title is already a standout in Miami Club’s 2025 slot lineup.

Don’t forget to:

✅ Claim your 40 Free Spins with code FFM528

💵 Use code MILKMAID to grab a 100% bonus + 25 spins on Cash Cow

🎯 Maximize your loyalty with double comp points all May

Step into the supernatural this season and spin your way into legend with Freaks of Folklore™.