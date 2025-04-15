‘Cash is Right’ is Now LIVE at Sloto’Cash Casino!

Step into the spotlight and get ready for big wins – ‘Cash is Right’, the exciting new game from SpinLogic Gaming, is officially live at Sloto’Cash Casino!

Inspired by the thrill of classic game shows, this dazzling slot brings charm, entertainment, and endless payout potential to your screen.

Two Fantastic Bonuses to Play ‘Cash is Right’

1️⃣ 20 Free Spins – No Deposit Needed

Start spinning without spending a cent!

Bonus Code: CASH20RIGHT

No Deposit Required

Max Cashout: $200

Wagering Requirement: 40x

Valid: April 10 – April 30

Available to All Players

2️⃣ 100 Easy-Win Spins with Deposit

Boost your bankroll with an epic deposit bonus!

Bonus Code: CASH100RIGHT

Minimum Deposit: $25

No Max Cashout

Wagering Requirement: 25x

Valid: April 10 – April 30

Available to All Players

💡 Pro Tip: Claim both offers to maximize your time on stage in this fun-packed slot game!

Game Overview – What is ‘Cash is Right’?

Lights, camera, action – you’re the next lucky contestant on The Cash is Right! This vibrant 5×5 slot features 178 connecting ways to win and puts you in the center of the action with game-show-themed mechanics, interactive features, and multiple bonus rounds.

Features That Make the Show Go On:

Free Games with Random Multipliers:

Land 3 Scatter symbols to trigger 10 Free Games, each with a surprise multiplier to boost your winnings.

Wild Wins with Major Symbols:

Any time a Major symbol is part of a winning combo, a random Multiplier is revealed!

🐷 Hog Heaven Bonus Features:

This is where the real money magic happens! Collect colorful Piggy Bank bonus symbols in red, yellow, blue, and green, and once one fills up—you unlock one of the following features:

Big Bacon Wheel – Spin for multipliers, jackpots, or massive credits.

Porky Pick Prize Board – Select tiles to reveal cash rewards.

Expanded Gameboards – Larger reels and more ways to win.

Extra Picks & Spins – Extend your bonus and rack up even more wins.

Why Play ‘Cash is Right’ at SlotoCash?

Brand-New Release from trusted developer SpinLogic

No Deposit Bonus Available

Low Wagering on Deposit Spins

Multiple Bonus Features and Jackpots

Available for All Players – April 10–30 Only!

With vibrant visuals, upbeat sound effects, and features that keep on giving, The Cash is Right is a slot game that brings the excitement of a live game show to your favorite device.

Final Thoughts – Step Into the Spotlight!

Whether you’re spinning with free chips or diving into the full experience with deposit spins, The Cash is Right offers something for everyone. Claim your free spins, grab the mic, and let the piggies guide you to the prize room.

🕹️ Ready to spin the wheel and score big? One spin could change everything – if the Cash is Right!

📌 Quick Access:🔗 Join Sloto’Cash & Claim Bonus Now

🔗 See More SpinLogic Slots

🔗 Read Our Full Sloto’Cash Casino Review