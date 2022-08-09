Play to Win in Cyberspins Weekly August Keno Tournament

Show off you Keno skills when you claim a share of the $1,100 Keno tournament over at CyberSpins

Enjoy playing Keno, taking a break from bingo and the slots? If so, then CyberSpins Keno Tournament is definitely a tournament competition you don’t want to miss!

Each week from Thursday to Friday, all month long, join in on the two-day fun weekly fiesta for a chance to win a share of the guaranteed $1,100 prize pool.

To be eligible and claim your spot across the leaderboard just make sure to have at least one deposit made in the previous 7 days of joining. You must opt-in before your play qualifies towards your progression.

Play any of the following keno variants; Amaterasu Keno, Birthday Keno, Classic Keno, BBQ Keno, Super Keno, Veggie Keno, Scary Keno, Candy Keno and Captain Keno to earn points. Points are earned from your accrued winnings.

Prizes

1st place- $500 Cash

2nd place- $250 Bonus

3rd place- $100 Bonus

4th place- $50 Bonus

5th place- $25 Bonus

6th-10th place- $15 Bonus

11th-20th place- $10 Bonus

If your ready for some epic Keno fun join and play CyberSpins today! Even if Keno isn’t your favorite game this tournament promotion is well worth giving it a try!