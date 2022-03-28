Female Empowerment Bingo Event at Vegas Crest Casino

Female Empowerment Bingo Event

Play and Win this Tuesday When You Join Vegas Crest’ Female Empowerment Bingo Event

Play and win this Tuesday in Vegas Crest Casinos Female Empowerment Bingo event. Enjoy 8 hours of nonstop bingo fun when you join the Seasonal Bingo room this Tuesday starting at 2:00pm EDT.

There are plenty of big prizes to be won all day long (8 hours worth) with starting games paying out $60.00, High/Low $150/$75 and guaranteed games paying out at least $100 each.

To join just make sure your free on Tuesday, if not you can pre buy your cards. Cards are just $0.35 each for the $60 games, $0.75 each for High/Low and $0.50 each for the $100 guaranteed games. Vegas Crest is offering their exciting special offer of buy 9 and receive 3 free for all the games.

Don’t make any plans for this Tuesday! If you’re not a Vegas Crest player you better get registered so you don’t miss out on the guaranteed games. New players will enjoy 10 no deposit free spins, and then $2,500 in casino bonuses plus another 100 free spins.

1st deposit 200% up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins
2nd deposit 300% up to $1,500 plus 60 free spins

