All it Takes is One Lucky Spin When You Play Vegas Crest!

Feeling lucky this St. Paddy’s Day? Well, hold onto your shamrocks because Vegas Crest is about to turn up the Irish charm with an exciting tournament that’ll have you spinning for that pot’o gold!

Starting March 15th, the St. Paddy’s Lucky Spin Tournament kicks off, and trust me, you won’t want to miss out on the chance to claim your slice of the luck o’ the Irish. It’s simple – just dive into any of the qualifying slots and let the reels do the talking.

Now, what are these qualifying slots, you ask? Well, we’ve got a whole array of St. Paddy’s themed slots ready for you to explore. From the charm of Lucky Clover to the whimsy of Lenny the Leprechaun, there’s a game for every leprechaun-loving heart out there. Other titles include The Golden Inn, Lucky Clovers, Irish Reels, Irish Weekend, Green Party, and Dublin your Dough.

So, how do you rack up those points? It’s easy peasy – earn points based on the highest multiplier connected to your bet. Let’s break it down: if you wager $10 in a session and land a sweet $250 win, your score is 25 ($250/$10 = 25). Rack up those points like there’s a pot’o gold waiting at the end of the rainbow!

And speaking of pots’o gold, let’s talk prizes. We’re dishing out 10 guaranteed prizes to the luckiest spinners out there:

1st place – $500 Cash 2nd place – $250 Casino Bonus 3rd place – $100 Casino Bonus 4th place – $50 Casino Bonus 5th place – $25 Casino Bonus 6th-10th place – $15 Casino Bonus

But remember, the clock’s ticking – the tournament runs from March 15th through the 17th, ending at 11:59 pm. Only wins on those qualifying slots will count toward the leaderboard, so make every spin count!

Now, let’s talk logistics. All casino bonus prizes are subject to 48x wagering before you can cash out those winnings. Plus, to join the fun, you’ll need to have made at least one deposit in the previous 7 days.

So, are you ready to chase that rainbow and grab your pot’o gold? There’s only one way to find out – join us at Vegas Crest and let the St. Paddy’s Day luck shine on you!