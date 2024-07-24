CryptoSlots New Dragon Fire Mega Matrix Slot 88% Intro Bonus

CryptoSlots Unveils Roaring New Dragon Fire Mega Matrix Slot with 88% Introductory Bonus

July 23, 2024 (Press Release) – Step into the electrifying world of Dragon Fire, a blazing new fantasy-themed slot, exclusively at CryptoSlots, the premier crypto-only casino. Experience the thrill with an 88% introductory bonus available until July 31st.

Dragon Fire, the latest addition to CryptoSlots’ impressive lineup, features powerful dragon creatures that soar through the skies, igniting the reels with fiery wins in an exciting 3×3 Mega Matrix game. This captivating slot offers 9 paylines that pay in both directions, along with Colossal Reels, Mystery Wins, and Pick Me bonuses.

Players are invited to uncover the dragons’ treasure, face these magnificent beasts, and conquer the reels. The elusive Red Eye symbol stands as the highest paying symbol, with three Red Eyes delivering a whopping 1000X the bet. Additionally, landing 3 Pick Me scatter symbols triggers a thrilling Pick Me bonus game, offering substantial instant coin prizes.

Bets range from $0.90 to $18 per payline, ensuring accessibility for all types of players. The generous 88% introductory bonus can be redeemed once a day until July 31st.

On top of this, CryptoSlots offers a 50% bonus on all deposits and an 80% bonus for VIP players, redeemable twice daily for deposits between $20 and $400 until the end of the month.

“Enter a realm of power and mystique with the entrancing Dragon Fire slot, found only on CryptoSlots,” said Michael Hilary, CryptoSlots Manager. “Celebrating its sixth birthday in May, CryptoSlots remains dedicated to delivering exceptional gaming experiences, having added over 20 new games to its library in the past year. Immerse yourself in the vivid graphics and unleash the power of the dragon as you spin your way to big wins!”

CryptoSlots has seen increasing popularity, with players worldwide enjoying its exciting slots. Last month, the casino announced its second Million-Dollar Jackpot Trigger winner, further cementing its reputation as a leader in crypto gaming.

DRAGON FIRE INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available: July 22-31, 2024

July 22-31, 2024 Bonus: 88% on $15 – $150

88% on $15 – $150 Redeem: 1x per day

1x per day Valid for: DRAGON FIRE

DRAGON FIRE Wager Requirement: 37x

37x Bonus Code: NEWADVENTURE

EXTRA BONUS OFFER

For VIPs: 80% on deposits $20 – $400

80% on deposits $20 – $400 For All Players: 50% on deposits $20 – $400

50% on deposits $20 – $400 Redeem: 2x per day

2x per day Valid for: ALL SLOTS

ALL SLOTS Wager Requirement: 36x

36x Bonus Code: EXTRAFUNDS

Dive into the adventure today and let the Dragon Fire slot ignite your winning potential!