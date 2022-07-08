Win a Share of $1,100 in Cyberspins Video Poker Tournament

Cyberspins has a weekly prize pool of $1,100, and the top 20 players split it based on their position. You’ll get $500 if you’re at the top of the leaderboard.

Each week during the month of July CyberSpins is hosting their very own weekly Video Poker Tournament with a guaranteed prize pool worth $1,100.

Join the weekly tournament starting every Thursday and running until Friday. If you have what it takes and are amongst the top 20 players, you will walk away with a guarantee prize every week.

To land yourself a guaranteed prize just be amongst the top players to position yourself in the tournament based on your total winnings. There’s 14 different video poker games to choose from with games ranging from Deuces Wild, Aces and Faces, Deuces and Joker to Joker Poker Multihand.

Prizes

1st place- $500 Cash

2nd place- $250 Casino Bonus

3rd place- $100 Casino Bonus

4th place- $50 Casino Bonus

5th place- $25 Casino Bonus

6th-10th place- $15 Casino Bonus

11th-20th place- $10 Casino Bonus

To be eligible for any of the prizes you must opt in in. The promotion starts Thursday July 7th and will continue throughout the month and end on July 29th. All prizes won that are casino bonuses are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.