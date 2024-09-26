Carnival Bonanza Slot Coming Soon from BGaming!

Step Right Up to Carnival Bonanza: A Medieval Fair Adventure by BGaming!

Welcome to Carnival Bonanza, a dazzling slot game that transports you to a whimsical medieval fair, where every spin is an adventure and symbols pay anywhere on the reels! Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the world of slots, this game has something to enchant everyone. With its vibrant design, exciting features, and the chance to win big, it’s time to discover the magic behind this BGaming creation.

Discover the Enchanting Features of Carnival Bonanza

At the heart of Carnival Bonanza lies its delightful array of features. Here’s what makes this slot so captivating:

After each win, the reels refill, giving you to land consecutive wins in a single spin. Scatter Symbols: Scatters can appear anywhere on the reels, triggering thrilling bonus rounds with Free Spins.

Scatters can appear anywhere on the reels, triggering thrilling bonus rounds with Free Spins. Free Spins Galore: Landing 4, 5, or 6 Scatters unlocks 10, 20, or 30 Free Spins! Each Free Spins round comes with multipliers that increase your winning potential, from x2 to a staggering x100!

As you spin, a Progress Bar styled like a high striker (a popular carnival game) gradually unlocks higher multipliers. These range from x2 to x5 initially but can increase all the way to x100, ensuring that every win is more thrilling than the last. And the fun doesn’t stop there—landing 3 or more Scatters during the Free Spins round adds an additional 5 spins, giving you even more chances to score big!

Meet the Mysterious Dragon

For players familiar with BGaming‘s Royal High-Road, you’ll recognize the charming dragon that headlines Carnival Bonanza. This good-natured beast has organized a fair full of games and opportunities for incredible wins. But even if you’re meeting him for the first time, you’re in for a treat, as his medieval carnival is packed with exciting surprises.

Free Spins and Pay-Anywhere Symbols

One of the most exciting aspects of Carnival Bonanza is the pay-anywhere mechanic. This means symbols don’t need to line up perfectly on paylines to reward you—anywhere they appear, they pay! And with the addition of Scatter symbols, you’re in for even more excitement.

During the Free Spins round, multipliers increase in value, and you can rack up huge payouts. The thrill of this feature is that the multipliers are sticky, meaning they stay active until the reel refills run out. This offers massive potential for consecutive wins and a payout as high as x14,134 your original bet.

Game Stats & Details

To give you a deeper insight into the mechanics of Carnival Bonanza, here’s a breakdown of key game details:

Game Type: Slots

Slots Lines: Pays Anywhere (no fixed paylines required!)

Pays Anywhere (no fixed paylines required!) Volatility: High (more intense gameplay, with fewer but bigger wins)

High (more intense gameplay, with fewer but bigger wins) Free Spins Rate: 332.15 (fairly frequent)

332.15 (fairly frequent) RTP (Return to Player): 96.00% (solid payout potential)

96.00% (solid payout potential) Hit Rate: 2.6 (moderately challenging, with good winning chances)

2.6 (moderately challenging, with good winning chances) Max Multiplier: x14,134 (big win potential!)

x14,134 (big win potential!) Max Win: €240,278 (impressive top payout)

€240,278 (impressive top payout) Release Date: October 8, 2024

Why Play Carnival Bonanza?

With its refilling reels, engaging Free Spins round, and the promise of multipliers that grow as the game progresses, Carnival Bonanza is a delightful slot that promises both entertainment and the chance for significant rewards. Whether you’re drawn in by the medieval fair theme, the unique pay-anywhere mechanic, or the possibility of unlocking up to x100 multipliers, there’s always something to keep you spinning!

Don’t miss out on the fun—grab your ticket to this medieval carnival and see if you can walk away with the grand prize!