Fortuna Slot Review

BGaming’s Fortuna slot invites you into the celestial domain of the goddess of luck herself. Bathed in an ethereal glow and flanked by mythical symbols, the temple is alive with the promise of unpredictable rewards. As you spin the reels, Fortuna will test your courage and perhaps bestow her favor upon you with a wealth of features, including Wilds, Mystery symbols, and the thrilling Coin Respin Feature. It’s an experience designed for those who believe fortune favors the brave.

Wild Symbols: Multipliers for the Bold

The Wild symbol is a pivotal element in Fortuna. It substitutes for all symbols except the Mystery and Coin symbols, appearing exclusively on reels 2, 3, 4, and 5. Things get particularly interesting if you activate the Fortuna SpinUp™ feature, where every Wild carries a random multiplier ranging from x2 to x8. This can significantly boost your winning potential, making the appearance of Wilds a cause for excitement each time they grace the reels.

Mystery Symbols: Uncover the Unknown

Mystery symbols add an extra layer of anticipation to your spins. Appearing as individual symbols, they transform into one of the game’s regular symbols before the payout is determined. However, they cannot morph into Wild or Coin symbols, keeping the gameplay balanced and unpredictable. Their presence on the reels is a constant reminder that in Fortuna’s realm, surprises are always around the corner.

Coin Symbols and the Coin Respin Feature

The Coin symbol is the key to unlocking the exhilarating Coin Respin Feature. While they hold no direct value in the base game, six or more Coin symbols landing in a single spin trigger this bonus round. Each Coin symbol has a value that ranges from 1x to 25x your bet, and during the Coin Respin Feature, these values can accumulate to deliver impressive rewards.

The Coin Respin Feature starts with 3 respins. Every new Coin symbol that appears resets the spin count to three, and all Coin symbols remain in place until the end of the round. There are three types of coins to look out for:

Coin Symbol: An ordinary coin with its own value. Boost Symbol: This special coin adds its value to all other coins on the screen (except for other Boost coins) without changing its own value. Collect Symbol: When this coin appears, it collects the values of all the coins on the screen, adding them to its own value.

If you manage to fill all the reels with coins during this feature, you’ll trigger the Progressive Jackpot, which scales with the number of occupied cells. The jackpot is a testament to Fortuna’s generosity—when she chooses to be kind.

Fortuna Favors the Brave

This aptly named feature can activate randomly during the base game, injecting a burst of excitement. If there’s a winning combination on the reels, reels 3 and 4 can transform into Wild symbols occupying ⅛ of their size. It’s a spontaneous reward that can turn a decent win into something far more lucrative, just like a roll of the dice in a game of fate.

Wheel of Fortune: A Spin of Destiny

The Wheel of Fortune feature can appear in both the main and bonus games, enhancing the gameplay experience. In the base game, one symbol from a random winning combination is divided into smaller symbols of ⅛ size, increasing the potential for additional wins. During the Coin Respin Feature, this can transform a single cell with a Coin into multiple smaller cells, dramatically increasing the number of Coins on the reels and amplifying your rewards.

Fortune SpinUp™: Boost Your Chances

Activate the Fortune SpinUp™ feature to see more Mystery symbols, Coin symbols, and Wilds appearing on the reels. This mode is designed to maximize your winning potential by not only increasing symbol appearances but also by adding multipliers (ranging from x2 to x8) to every Wild symbol. The Wheel of Fortune also appears more frequently, turning every spin into a tantalizing dance with destiny.

Final Thoughts

BGaming’s Fortuna slot is a masterful blend of mythology and modern slot mechanics, offering an array of features that keep every spin engaging. With an RTP of 97.07% and a maximum win potential of €250,000, this slot certainly has the power to reward those brave enough to seek the goddess’s favor. The combination of Wild multipliers, the dynamic Coin Respin Feature, and the unpredictability of the Wheel of Fortune makes every session a compelling quest for fortune. As the goddess herself might say, “Fortuna favors the brave”—but it certainly helps to have a little luck on your side!