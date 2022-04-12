Live Casino Games Pays Real Cash with Mr Green

Get Paid as you Play when you play Mr Green! Every €50 played across these games will unlock an INSTANT €5 in REAL Cash.

Have you ever dreamt of getting paid as you play live casino games? Well, great news! You can now turn this dream into a reality when you play Mr Green’s Live Casino. Mr Green is hosting a Get Paid as you Play promotion where you can unlock $5 in real cash for playing the live casino games.

Claim an instant $5 in real cash every day, once per day when you wager at least $50 on the qualifying live games.

Terms and conditions of the Get Paid as you Play promotion is as follows; only real money wagers qualify for the progression of the promotion. The bonus offer is claimable once per promotional day. Cash rewards are released instantly as soon as you qualify. Rewards are paid out as real money therefore no wagering requirement is needed before winnings can be cashed out.

Start getting paid as you play today! Play Mr Green, and if this is your first time playing you can claim a new player welcome bonus worth up to $1,200 on the first five deposits plus 200 free spins. The minimum deposit required is only $20 to claim your welcome offers.