Everygame’s New Cosmic Crusade Blasts Off w/50 Free Spins

April 24, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino players are blasting off to distant galaxies on a quest for precious space crystals in its new Cosmic Crusade slot game from Spin Logic.

This new intergalactic adventure has two progressive jackpots and a Pick feature that awards free games and win multipliers. Until May 31, players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game.

When three Starship Scatters touch down anywhere on the gameboard, the Out of This World Pick Feature sparks to life. Players then choose one of six spinning planets to uncover the number of Free Games and the Multiplier you’ve won.

Cosmic Crusade has two progressive jackpots that can be randomly awarded after any non-winning spin.

COSMIC CRUSADE – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Cosmic Crusade

Min. deposit just $20

Code: COSMIC150

Available until May 31, 2024

Everygame Casino introduces a new game about twice a month. An introductory bonus for the new Pyramid Pets is available until May 31.

PYRAMID PETS – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Pyramid Pets

Min. deposit just $20

Code: PYRAMID150

Available until May 31, 2024

Pyramid Pets is an adorable game with Cascading Multiplying Wins and free spins with up to 15X win multipliers.

Everygame Casino is a full-featured online casino offering hundreds of games from SpinLogic. It has a reputation with players all over the world for excellent customer service and generous bonuses and rewards.