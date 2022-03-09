Spring Free Spins and $240K Bonus Contest at Everygame

March 8, 2022 (Press Release) — Everygame Casino is celebrating the arrival of spring with a $240,000 casino bonus contest. And, with St. Patrick’s Day coming up, they’re giving 50 free spins on Lucky 6, one of the casino’s favorite leprechaun slots.

During the $240K Spring Fortune bonus contest, players will compete for $30,000 in weekly prizes. Everygame Casino players earn points when they play casino games and every week until May 2nd, 300 players with the most points will win bonuses up to $500 each. The weekly top 20 will be entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

For St. Patrick’s Day — and until the end of the month — players can get free spins on the Irish-themed Lucky 6.

SPRING MATCH BONUS & FREE SPINS

Claim 1st bonus to qualify for 2nd

1. 100% up to $500

Code: LUCKYSPRING1

2. 50 spins on LUCKY6

Code: LUCKYSPRING2

Valid until March 31st.

Lucky 6 is a unique six-reel game. Leprechauns, Pots of Gold, Horseshoes and Shamrocks spin on its six reels along with the letters of the game’s name which are Scatters that trigger bonus spins with extra Grouped Wilds and 5X win multiplier. The Pot of Gold symbol also becomes Wild during bonus spins.

For more Irish-flavored fun, the popular Paddy’s Lucky Forest leprechaun slot game has Slippery Wilds, three Jackpots and a Pick Bonus that awards instant prizes. Enchanted Garden, a unicorn fantasy where Fairy Princesses and magical Fireflies win free spins, is also a springtime favorite.

Lil Red, one of the casino’s newest games, has been extremely popular with players since it debuted last month. Based on the classic Little Red Riding Hood folk tale, it has two features for big payouts. The Big Bad Wolf is a Wild symbol that can explode and spread to nearby positions. The Story Book Scatter can trigger up to 60 free spins with multiplying, cascading wins.

Everygame Casino has hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming. Players can use the same wallet to play at Everygame Poker and Everygame Sportsbook.