10 Free Spins on New “Book of Helios” at Everygame Poker

July 1, 2022 (Press Release) – There’s a new game in the casino games section at Everygame Poker this week. The new Book of Helios is a fantasy game where a mystical book triggers free spins and multiplies wins, and the Greek god of the sun uses his powers to expand random symbols.

This holiday long weekend (July 1-5), active players can take ten free spins on the new game. And, all month long, depositing players can get up to 100 free spins on another fast-paced adventure game, Lost: Mystery Chests, July’s Slot of the Month.

Book of Helios is an action-adventure game from Betsoft where players team up with acclaimed hero Olivia Brave as she infiltrates the temple of Helios, the Greek god of the sun, in search of treasure. The mystical Book of Helios that guides her on this quest is both a Wild and a Scatter. It can replace any symbol and three can trigger 10 free spins. As free spins begin, the powerful Helios charges onto the screen in his chariot and expands one random symbol to fill its entire reel. During free spins, every Book of Helios wild/scatter symbol also expands to fill the reel. Expanded symbols multiply wins up to 5X and expanded Wilds can multiply each other, generating epic payouts.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS: 10 FREE SPINS ON NEW BOOK OF HELIOS

Available July 1-5, 2022

All players that have made at least one deposit can take ten free spins on the new Book of Helios. These will be automatically credited when logging on to the game.

SLOT OF THE MONTH — LOST: MYSTERY CHESTS

Everygame Poker is featuring another epic adventure game as its Slot of the Month. Until the end of July, players can take up to 100 free spins on Lost: Mystery Chests.

FREE SPINS ON THE SLOT OF THE MONTH — LOST: MYSTERY CHESTS

July 1-31, 2022

30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit

Coupon code: MYSTERY01

60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit

Coupon code: MYSTERY02

80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit

Coupon code: MYSTERY03

100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit

Coupon code: MYSTERY04

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.

Lost: Mystery Chests is a three-reel that takes players into the great pyramids of Egypt. Random Mystery Chests open to reveal an instant cash win, high value symbols, Wilds or Scatters. Scatters award up to ten free spins with instant cash prizes.

Everygame Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. And, in its growing Casino Games section, it has slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch.