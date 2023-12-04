100 Free Spins, Everygame’s Slot of the Month, Wish Granted

December 4, 2023 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker’s Slot of the Month for December is Wish Granted, a magical new genie-themed slot game with Betsoft’s new Hold & Win feature, Nudging Multiplier Wild Reels and Stacked Mystery Symbols. Until December 31st, players can get up to 100 free spins on this enchanting new game.

Six or more Bonus symbols anywhere on Wish Granted’s reels trigger the new Hold & Win bonus feature. The Bonus symbols lock in place for three free re-spins. Bonus symbols that appear during these free spins also lock in place and re-set the number of remaining re-spins to three.

This magical game also has Nudging Multiplier Wild Reels. During regular spins, when a Wild Magic Lamp symbol appears on the middle reel, it nudges up or down to fill the entire reel.

Each reel contains positions where Stacked Mystery Symbols are replaced by one random symbol after the reel spin is complete. All Mystery Symbols will be the same, making it more likely to rack up a win.

FREE SPINS ON THE SLOT OF THE MONTH – WISH GRANTED

December 1-31, 2023

50 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit

Coupon code: GRANT01

75 Free Spins with min. $35 deposit

Coupon code: GRANT02

80 Free Spins with min. $40 deposit

Coupon code: GRANT03

100 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit

Coupon code: GRANT04

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT PRIZES – UP TO $500 EXTRA FOR WINNING HANDS

December 4-10, blackjack players can win extra prize money when they’re dealt Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21s. Blackjack is found under the Tangente tab in the casino games section.

Everygame Poker is known around the world for its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network but it’s become a popular destination for casino games players as well with its growing collection of slots and table games from four leading games providers.