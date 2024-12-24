40 Free Spins on Pirates of the Grand Line at Miami Club

Ahoy, casino players! December has brought a treasure trove of opportunities at Miami Club Casino, and we’re excited to share the latest bonuses with you.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or just beginning your gaming adventure, these promotions will make your holiday season sparkle with excitement and rewards.

Set Sail with 40 Free Spins on Pirates of the Grand Line

Climb aboard and uncover hidden riches in Pirates of the Grand Line! From December 18 to January 8, Miami Club is offering 40 Free Spins on this thrilling slot game for all new players. There’s no deposit required to claim this offer—just use the bonus code below and start spinning!

Bonus Code: PGLM1218

Wagering Requirements (WGR): 40x

40x Maximum Cashout: $150

$150 Dates Valid: December 18, 2024 – January 8, 2025

December 18, 2024 – January 8, 2025 Eligibility: New Players Only

Embark on this nautical adventure filled with wild symbols, free spin multipliers, and treasure-laden reels!

Extra Holiday Cheer with Bonus Code ‘CLAUS’

Looking for a little something extra this holiday season? Use the coupon code CLAUS to unwrap a 100% bonus up to $200, along with 35 free spins on the festive Gifts From Santa slot!

Bonus Code: CLAUS

Minimum Deposit: $25

$25 Wagering Requirements (WGR): 20x

20x Maximum Cashout: No Limit

No Limit Dates Valid: December 19 – December 26, 2024

December 19 – December 26, 2024 Eligibility: All Players

This limited-time offer ensures you’ll get the most out of every deposit while experiencing the joy of Santa’s gift-filled reels.

Double Rewards Points All December Long

December is the perfect time to boost your loyalty rewards! Miami Club is doubling rewards points on three fan-favorite games throughout the month:

Rudolph’s Ride

Stocking Stuffers

Gifts From Santa

Rack up points twice as fast, and redeem them for exciting perks, bonuses, and more.

How to Claim Your Bonuses

Log in or Sign Up at Miami Club Casino. Navigate to the Cashier section. Enter the relevant bonus code ( PGLM1218 or CLAUS ) in the coupon field. Start spinning and enjoy your rewards!

Why Choose Miami Club Casino?

Miami Club Casino offers an unbeatable gaming experience with:

A wide selection of exciting slot games and table classics.

Frequent promotions, including no-deposit bonuses and deposit match offers.

Secure transactions and 24/7 customer support to enhance your gaming journey.

This December, Miami Club Casino is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays with spectacular bonuses, engaging games, and endless opportunities to win.

Don’t Miss Out!

Whether you’re steering the ship in Pirates of the Grand Line, celebrating the season with Gifts From Santa, or collecting double rewards points, Miami Club Casino has something special for everyone this holiday season.

Claim your bonuses today and let the reels bring you holiday cheer and winnings galore!

