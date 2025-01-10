40 Spins on ‘Slotty Claus’ is Now Live at Slots Capital

Ring in the New Year with some holiday cheer and big wins because ‘Slotty Claus’ is now live at Slots Capital Casino!

This festive slot, brought to you by Rival, promises a delightful gaming experience filled with seasonal surprises and generous payouts.

Exclusive Offer – Only at Slots Capital

40 Spins on Slotty Claus with just a $30 deposit

with just a $30 deposit Bonus Code: CLAUS40

CLAUS40 Minimum Deposit: $30

$30 Wagering Requirement: 40X

40X Maximum Cashout: 10 times the deposit amount

10 times the deposit amount Promotion Period: January 9 – 15

January 9 – 15 Eligibility: Open to all players

Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to unwrap exciting rewards while enjoying the latest holiday-themed slot!

Game Features and Festive Fun

‘Slotty Claus’ is a 5-reel slot from Rival that perfectly captures the magic of the holiday season. Here’s why this game stands out:

Winter Wonderland Setting: Immerse yourself in a snowy, picturesque backdrop that evokes the joy of the season.

Immerse yourself in a snowy, picturesque backdrop that evokes the joy of the season. Jolly Symbols: Spin the reels with delightful symbols like Santa Claus, reindeer, Christmas trees, and gift-wrapped surprises.

Spin the reels with delightful symbols like Santa Claus, reindeer, Christmas trees, and gift-wrapped surprises. Wilds and Scatters: Boost your chances of winning big with wild symbols and scatter bonuses.

Boost your chances of winning big with wild symbols and scatter bonuses. Holiday-Themed Bonus Round: Unleash the festive fun with a special bonus feature designed to spread cheer and deliver rewarding surprises.

Unleash the festive fun with a special bonus feature designed to spread cheer and deliver rewarding surprises. Cheerful Design: The colorful graphics and upbeat soundtrack make every spin a joyful experience.

Whether you’re chasing a big payout or simply looking to bask in the holiday spirit, Slotty Claus has something for everyone.

How to Claim Your Bonus

Log in to your Slots Capital account. Make a deposit of $30 or more. Enter the bonus code CLAUS40 at checkout. Start spinning the reels of Slotty Claus and enjoy your 40 free spins!

Remember, the promotion runs from January 9 through January 15, so don’t wait too long to join in the festive fun.

Why You Should Play Slotty Claus

Slotty Claus isn’t just another holiday-themed slot; it’s a game designed to deliver joy and rewards in equal measure. With its festive visuals, engaging gameplay, and rewarding features, it’s the perfect way to keep the holiday spirit alive well into the new year. Plus, with the exclusive bonus offer, you’re set to maximize your winnings while enjoying this cheerful game.