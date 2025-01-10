40 Spins on ‘Slotty Claus’ is Now Live at Slots Capital

Ring in the New Year with some holiday cheer and big wins because ‘Slotty Claus’ is now live at Slots Capital Casino!
This festive slot, brought to you by Rival, promises a delightful gaming experience filled with seasonal surprises and generous payouts.
Exclusive Offer – Only at Slots Capital
Celebrate the launch of Slotty Claus with an exclusive promotion for Slots Capital players. Here’s what’s waiting for you:
- 40 Spins on Slotty Claus with just a $30 deposit
- Bonus Code: CLAUS40
- Minimum Deposit: $30
- Wagering Requirement: 40X
- Maximum Cashout: 10 times the deposit amount
- Promotion Period: January 9 – 15
- Eligibility: Open to all players
Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to unwrap exciting rewards while enjoying the latest holiday-themed slot!
Game Features and Festive Fun
‘Slotty Claus’ is a 5-reel slot from Rival that perfectly captures the magic of the holiday season. Here’s why this game stands out:
- Winter Wonderland Setting: Immerse yourself in a snowy, picturesque backdrop that evokes the joy of the season.
- Jolly Symbols: Spin the reels with delightful symbols like Santa Claus, reindeer, Christmas trees, and gift-wrapped surprises.
- Wilds and Scatters: Boost your chances of winning big with wild symbols and scatter bonuses.
- Holiday-Themed Bonus Round: Unleash the festive fun with a special bonus feature designed to spread cheer and deliver rewarding surprises.
- Cheerful Design: The colorful graphics and upbeat soundtrack make every spin a joyful experience.
Whether you’re chasing a big payout or simply looking to bask in the holiday spirit, Slotty Claus has something for everyone.
How to Claim Your Bonus
- Log in to your Slots Capital account.
- Make a deposit of $30 or more.
- Enter the bonus code CLAUS40 at checkout.
- Start spinning the reels of Slotty Claus and enjoy your 40 free spins!
Remember, the promotion runs from January 9 through January 15, so don’t wait too long to join in the festive fun.
Why You Should Play Slotty Claus
Slotty Claus isn’t just another holiday-themed slot; it’s a game designed to deliver joy and rewards in equal measure. With its festive visuals, engaging gameplay, and rewarding features, it’s the perfect way to keep the holiday spirit alive well into the new year. Plus, with the exclusive bonus offer, you’re set to maximize your winnings while enjoying this cheerful game.
Wrap Up This season, let Slotty Claus bring you good tidings and great wins. Head over to Slots Capital Casino, claim your bonus spins, and let the festivities begin. With jolly gameplay and rewarding features, you’ll find yourself wishing every day could be as merry as this!
Slots Capital Casino
Deposit $25 and get $100 + 300 FREE SPINS!
- Wagering Req. 15x – Max Bet per Spin $10
Free Spins