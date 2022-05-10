$450 Top Ups w/ $650 on Neon Reels High at CryptoSlots

Top up your balance when you play CryptoSlots’ hot pick of the Month! Neon Reels High Limit is the slot pick for May! Spin this fast-paced slot with a bonus boost for big wins!

CryptoSlots’ hot pick this month is the Neon Reels High Limit! Play the hot picked game with a special cash top up bonus up to $260. Neon Reels High Limit is just at the same suggests; reels are lit up with neon lights, and high limit wins.

$450 Top Ups

on deposits $650+

$260 on deposits $400 – $649

$140 on deposits $250 – $399

$40 on deposits $75 – $249

Valid: 3x per day

Wager: 35x

Valid for Neon Reels High Limit only

Use code: OURPICK

Bonus Code- OURPICK must be claimed before making a qualifying deposit to receive credit. The bonus can be claimed 3x per day. The top up cash bonuses are subject to 35x wagering and is valid on Neon Reels High Limit only. The bonus is valid all month until May 22nd. CryptoSlots’ general terms and conditions apply.

Must be a registered player to enjoy this bonus as well as all other regularly offered promotions. Get signed up today so you don’t miss out! CryptoSlots welcomes new players with a 177% welcome match with the first deposit.

The match can be claimed by using our exclusive welcome code MATCH177CSRP when signing up and getting your account opened.

Terms and Conditions:

Bonus valid Monday, May 9th, 2022, 00:00am – Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 11:59pm EDT. General Terms and conditions apply.