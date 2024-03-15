Red Stag Is Having a St. Patrick’s Luckfest Extravaganza

It’s that time of year again, where the world turns green, leprechauns roam freely, and pots of gold await at the end of every rainbow. Yep, you guessed it—it’s St. Patrick’s Day, and Red Stag Casino is rolling out the green carpet with their St. Patrick’s Luckfest extravaganza!

So, what exactly is this Luckfest all about? Well, it’s your chance to score some extra luck while you’re getting your green on at Red Stag this weekend. We’re talking about shamrocks, pots of gold, and of course, some fantastic bonuses to sweeten the deal.

First up, we’ve got not one, but two incredible match bonuses up for grabs:

90% Bonus plus $7 Extra Cash: Feeling lucky? Make a minimum deposit of $25 and use bonus code CLOVER7 to snag an extra 90% bonus on top of your deposit, plus an additional $7 in cold, hard cash. 120% Bonus + $17 Extra Cash: Ready to really go for the gold? Deposit a minimum of $50 and enter bonus code CLOVER17 to boost your bankroll with a whopping 120% bonus, along with an extra $17 to keep the party going.

But wait, there’s more! As if that wasn’t enough to get you feeling lucky, Red Stag is also doubling up on comp points this weekend. That’s right—play Pot of Gold and Leprechaun Frenzy SC all weekend long and earn double the regular comp points. It’s like finding a four-leaf clover in every spin!

Now, before you start chasing rainbows, here are a few important details to keep in mind:

All bonus coupons are valid once per day through March 17th at 11:59pm, so make sure to make the most of them while you can.

These promotions are exclusive to players at Beer Club level and up, so if you’re not already part of the club, now’s the perfect time to join the party.

And of course, standard Red Stag bonus rules apply, so be sure to check out the fine print before you start playing.

So what are you waiting for? Whether you’re a seasoned player or brand new to the casino scene, there’s never been a better time to get your green on at Red Stag. With incredible bonuses, double comp points, and more luck than a field of four-leaf clovers, this St. Patrick’s Luckfest is one celebration you won’t want to miss. So grab your lucky charms, chase those rainbows, and let the games begin!