50 Free Spins Introductory Bonus on Escape the North Slot

Press Release: Everygame Casino Offering 50 Free Spins on New Escape the North Slot – An Epic Viking Adventure with Sticky Multiplier Wilds

July 24, 2024 – Everygame Casino is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest slot game, Escape the North. This new game from SpinLogic takes players on an exhilarating journey through the realm of ancient Norse warriors.

With features like Multiplier Sticky Wilds, a Bonus Bet, and a Buy Bet option, this slot promises an unforgettable gaming experience. As part of the celebration, Everygame Casino is offering an introductory bonus of up to $5000, which includes 50 free spins on Escape the North, available until August 31.

Escape the North captivates players with its mythical theme and dynamic gameplay. The Scatter symbol, represented by a Snake, can trigger ten free games, while Odin himself appears as a Multiplier Sticky Wild. Odin’s presence enhances the game by locking in place and increasing the multiplier with every non-winning spin.

Adding to the excitement, the Countdown Sticky Wild grants up to four re-spins, boosting the chances for additional wins. Both of these special Wilds appear during Free Games and regular spins.

For those eager to dive into the action, the Buy Feature offers direct access to the Free Games at any time. Purchasing 13 Free Games with this feature ensures that the Multiplier remains locked in place, even during non-winning spins. Additionally, the Bonus Bet feature guarantees that at least one Wild will appear on every spin, intensifying the thrill of the game.

ESCAPE THE NORTH – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 Free Spins

Minimum Deposit: $20

Bonus Code: ESCAPE150

Available until August 31, 2024

There’s still time to take advantage of the introductory bonus for Everygame Casino’s previous release, Interstellar 7s. This game features classic slot symbols like Bars and Sevens on a futuristic 3×3 grid set against the backdrop of deep space. Its Multiplying Wild triples payouts, and Scatters give players a chance to spin the Bonus Wheel for up to 100X win multipliers.

INTERSTELLAR 7s – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 Free Spins

Minimum Deposit: $20

Bonus Code: STELLAR150

Available until July 31, 2024

As one of the oldest and most trusted online casinos globally, Everygame Casino offers a vast array of full-featured slots and table games from SpinLogic. Don’t miss out on these incredible bonuses and the chance to explore these exciting new games!

For more information, visit Everygame Casino.