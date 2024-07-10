Everygame Casino Get 50 Free Spins on Primal Warriors Legacy

July 10, 2024 – Everygame Casino introduces its latest slot game, Primal Warriors Legacy, inspired by the Planet of the Apes movies.

Players can enjoy free games with oversized symbols, a Hold & Spin bonus feature, and four jackpots. From July 10 to August 31, new players can claim an introductory bonus of up to $5000, including 50 free spins.

Primal Warriors Legacy Features:

Golden Tree Scatter Symbols: Trigger up to ten free games, with a single oversized symbol covering the three middle reels while the rest of the reels spin.

Trigger up to ten free games, with a single oversized symbol covering the three middle reels while the rest of the reels spin. Warrior Coins: Activate the Hold & Spin feature. The gameboard morphs into 15 reels, with Coins held in place. New Coins trigger another three re-spins. Collecting 15 Warrior Coins wins the Grand Jackpot.

Introductory Bonus for Primal Warriors Legacy:

Bonus Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 Bonus Code: WARRIORS150

WARRIORS150 Validity: Until August 31, 2024

Interstellar 7s Slot Game and Bonus:

Until July 31, players can also claim an introductory bonus for the new Interstellar 7s slot game, a space-themed three-reel slot with Multiplying Wilds and a Bonus Wheel that awards up to 100X win multipliers.

Introductory Bonus for Interstellar 7s:

Bonus Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 Bonus Code: STELLAR150

STELLAR150 Validity: Until July 31, 2024

$270,000 Safari Fun Bonus Contest:

From now until September 2, Everygame Casino players can compete for top weekly prizes in the $270,000 Safari Fun bonus contest. Players automatically earn points by playing any game, and each week, the top 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each. The top 20 weekly winners are entered into a final draw for a $1,000 cash prize.

Safari Fun Bonuses:

100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000 Bonus Code: SAFARI1 50 Spins on Big Cat Links Bonus Code: SAFARI2

SAFARI2 Note: Claim the first bonus to qualify for the second. Available until September 2, 2024.

In Big Cat Links, lions are oversized symbols that can occupy up to nine positions on the reels. Coin symbols can activate the Fortune Link feature, locking in place for remaining free spins. Filling all 15 positions with Coin symbols awards the Super Grand Jackpot.