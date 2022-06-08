$500 is Up for Grabs in Grande Vegas Monday/Midweek Raffle

Grande Monday Raffle – Join Grande Vegas for their Grande Monday and Grande Midweek Raffle.
Deposit between Monday and Tuesday every week and win a tasty no-deposit mystery bonus worth up to $500 or Deposit from Friday to Sunday and enjoy the chance to win a tasty no-deposit Raffle bonus worth up to $500.
As long as you make a deposit you are in the winning for a free bonus every Monday. Winners are informed EVERY Monday via Email and the Casino Message Center.
Grande Midweek Raffle
Make a deposit between Monday and Tuesday every week and win a tasty no deposit mystery bonus worth up to $500 on Wednesday. To qualify, just like the Monday Raffle, make a qualifying deposit and winners will be notified on Wednesday via email and the casino message center.
New and existing players will receive 250% up to $250 plus 100 free spins on Cash Bandits 3 when using promo code GRANDEMATCH. The minimum deposit is only $25 and wagering is 30x the deposit and bonus amount.
Grande Vegas Casino
New & existing players receive 250% up to $250 + 100 free spins on Cash Bandits 3
Use Bonus Code: GRANDEMATCH – Wagering: 30x – Minimum deposit: $25