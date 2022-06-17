Bitcoin & Free Blackjack Bets in Everygame Games Section

June 20, 2022 (Press Release) — This week, Everygame Poker is giving depositing players free spins on two of its wildest slots: Jungle Stripes and Primal Wilderness. One takes players to a tropical jungle, the other deep into the forest. Players that deposit using Bitcoin get 15 extra free spins. Also this week, blackjack players get 25 free $2 bets.

In Jungle Stripes, a grinning Tiger is a Sticky Expanding Wild that locks in place and triggers a re-spin. At night, amongst glowing lotus flowers and fluorescent mushrooms, Moonglow scatter symbols trigger ten free spins.

Set in a primordial forest with magical beauty, Primal Wilderness is a thrilling new game that has a free spins feature with multiplying wilds. Bear Claw scatter symbols give instant cash payouts and trigger up to 20 free spins with wins multiplied up to 27X. An all-ways-pay game, there are 1024 chances of a winning combination on every spin.

Jungle Stripes and Primal Wilderness are both under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section and can be played on desktop and laptop computers, smartphones and tablets.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA SPINS WITH BITCOIN DEPOSITS

June 20-27, 2022

30 Free Spins on Jungle Stripes (45 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: BENGALBIT

60 Free Spins on Primal Wilderness (75 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: GRIZZLYCOIN

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

FREE BLACKJACK BETS

Also this week (June 20-26) everyone gets 25 free blackjack bets. The free $2 bets are automatically available when logging on to any blackjack game.

Everygame Poker is the main poker site on the busy Horizon Poker Network. It also offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its Casino Games section.