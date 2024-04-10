BitStarz Celebrates $1 Million Cashback Giveaway Bday

BitStarz, the renowned online casino, is ringing in its tenth birthday with an extravagant celebration that promises to delight its loyal players like never before.

In a move that showcases their gratitude for their dedicated community, BitStarz is offering an unprecedented opportunity: a chance to win a share of $1 million in cashback.

The festivities kick off with a remarkable 10% cashback offer on all net losses played during the celebratory period. This means that regardless of the game you choose to indulge in, whether it’s slots, table games, or live dealer experiences, BitStarz is extending this generous offer across its entire gaming portfolio.

But how did this grand gesture come to fruition? It all stems from BitStarz’s commitment to listening to its players. In a prior engagement, BitStarz polled its community about their preferred rewards, and the response was resounding: $1 million in cashback would be nothing short of epic. Responding to the overwhelming feedback, BitStarz decided to turn this dream into reality, making it the cornerstone of their momentous birthday celebration.

The Cashback Extravaganza

The cashback extravaganza spans an entire week, running from Tuesday through Monday. Eligible players can anticipate their cashback earnings to be credited to their accounts promptly by 12:00 every Tuesday. Importantly, the promotion continues until the grand total of one million dollars in cashback payments has been distributed, regardless of whether it takes two weeks or three to reach this milestone.

To qualify for this extraordinary offer, players must have incurred a minimum weekly loss of $100 during the promotional period. Additionally, participants must have made at least five deposits to their BitStarz account. It’s worth noting that bonuses claimed do not contribute towards the cashback reward, ensuring fairness and transparency throughout the process.

What truly sets this promotion apart is the fact that all rewards are paid out in real money, with no wagering requirements attached. This means that every dollar received in cashback is yours to keep and withdraw as you please, without any strings attached.

BitStarz’s $1 million cashback giveaway is not just a celebration of their milestone anniversary but also a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled experiences to their players. It’s a celebration of community, generosity, and the joy of gaming, encapsulated in a single, extraordinary offer.

So, whether you’re a seasoned BitStarz enthusiast or a newcomer looking to join in the festivities, there’s never been a better time to partake in the excitement. Join BitStarz in celebrating a decade of excellence, and who knows, you might just walk away with your share of $1 million in cashback rewards. Happy gaming!