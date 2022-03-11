Black Diamond – A Spectacular $25,000 + 25 Free Spins

At Black Diamond, new players get a welcome bonus package worth $25,000 on their first five deposits, plus 25 free spins to try all the games.

Did you know that Black Diamond gives new players free spins and deposit boosts? Black Diamond Casino has been welcoming players since 2008, making it one of the longest running online casinos. Originally powered by Top Game software, Black Diamond has revamped its casino and now offers hundreds of games from six of the most popular software providers, such as BetSoft, ViG, Pragmatic Play and more.

Aside from its unique slots, Black Diamond also has great table games and specialty games. You’ll find Rival, Betsoft, and Live Dealer games provided by ViG.

Australian casino players can deposit freely at Black Diamond.

All their credit cards (Mastercard, Amex, and Visa) will be accepted, as well as online wallets. These unlimited deposit options make Black Diamond one of the best online casinos for High Rollers. They can deposit large amounts just like in Vegas.

You can cash out whenever you want through the banking section. It will be done quickly and you should receive your winnings in a few days. You can reach the 24/7 customer support team for any questions.

New players can try out Black Diamond’s games for free with 25 free spins plus a $25,000 welcome bonus on their first five deposits. With BitCoin, TrueUSD, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tron, and Bank Wire, Black Diamond offers several banking options.

All winnings from the free spins can be withdrawn as cash up to $200. Black Diamond Casino’s general terms and conditions apply. Before you make your first deposit, you can reach customer support 24 hours a day through email or live chat.