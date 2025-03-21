‘Cash Chaser’ Slot is Now LIVE at Sloto’Cash Casino!

Get ready for a blast from the past with a brand-new slot release at Sloto’Cash Casino!

Introducing Cash Chaser, a thrilling new title from SpinLogic that brings classic slot excitement with a modern twist. And to celebrate, Sloto’Cash is offering two incredible promotions to get you spinning right away!

Claim Your Free Spins and Easy-Win Bonus!

Spin your way to retro riches with these exciting offers:

20 Free Spins on Cash Chaser

Bonus Code: CASH20CHASER

CASH20CHASER No Deposit Required

Max Cashout: $200

$200 Wagering Requirement: 40x

40x Valid From: March 20 – April 30

March 20 – April 30 Available to: All Players

100 EASY-WIN SPINS on Cash Chaser

Bonus Code: EASY100CHASER

EASY100CHASER Minimum Deposit: $25

$25 No Max Cashout

Wagering Requirement: 25x

25x Valid From: March 20 – April 30

March 20 – April 30 Available to: All Players

Game Features: Nostalgic Vibes & Big Wins

Take a ride back to the golden age of gaming with Cash Chaser! This electrifying 3×3, 9-payline slot delivers classic arcade-style fun packed with lucrative features and four dazzling jackpots.

Nudging Wilds Feature: Look out for special Wilds with arrows! When a single Wild lands on the reels, it triggers the Nudging Wilds feature, shifting in the arrow’s direction after payouts for even more winning chances.

Look out for special Wilds with arrows! When a single Wild lands on the reels, it triggers the feature, shifting in the arrow’s direction after payouts for even more winning chances. Re-Spin Feature: This game is packed with action! Re-Spins can be triggered randomly or activated with the Lucky Coin Re-Spin by landing two shimmering holographic Coins. The third reel might just re-spin for an even bigger payout!

This game is packed with action! Re-Spins can be triggered randomly or activated with the by landing two shimmering holographic Coins. The third reel might just re-spin for an even bigger payout! Cash Re-Spin Feature: Land Coins with multipliers anywhere on the reels for golden opportunities! If you land three Coins on a payline, they lock in place while the other reels spin again, giving you a shot at racking up even bigger wins.

Land Coins with multipliers anywhere on the reels for golden opportunities! If you land three Coins on a payline, they lock in place while the other reels spin again, giving you a shot at racking up even bigger wins. Four Jackpots: With multiple jackpots up for grabs, the excitement never stops!

Experience the Retro Rush Today!

It’s all about the 80s, baby! The neon lights, the synth beats, and the chance to stack up those wins. Cash Chaser combines vintage slot charm with modern features to create an exhilarating gaming experience. Whether you’re in it for the free spins, easy-win spins, or the jackpot chase, this game has something for every player.

Don’t miss out! Claim your 20 Free Spins and 100 Easy-Win Spins today, and start your Cash Chaser adventure at Sloto’Cash Casino!

Spin now and let the chase begin!