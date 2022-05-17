There are Mystery Bonuses up for Grabs at Grande Vegas

Get in on Grande Vegas Grande Midweek Raffle for a chance to win a mystery bonus worth up to $500. This is an ongoing promotion where you can win a mystery bonus every week.

How do you get entered into the raffle? Just make a deposit between Monday and Tuesday and you are entered! All deposits made between the qualifying days will receive a Raffle Bonus every Wednesday. The amount of the bonus is a mystery with varied amounts up to the top bonus worth $500.

Grande Vegas general bonus rules apply.

Find out of you are one of the lucky winners on Wednesday. Grande Vegas will email all winners as well as message them through the Casino Message Center. Only one mystery bonus per person is permitted.

Earn your mystery bonus today when you play Grande Vegas. Start off with an extra 250% up to $250 plus 100 free spins on Cash Bandits 3 with your first deposit. This is an exclusive bonus for both new and existing players.

The bonus and free spins will be automatically credited when you use bonus code GRANDEMATCH. The minimum deposit for the welcome bonus is $25.