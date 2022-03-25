Win $10K Using Ignition’s Card Free Banking Options

Take Advantage of Ignition Casino’s Card-Free Payment Options to Enter the $10K Monthly Giveaway

Do you know when you play and deposit with Ignition’s card-free banking options you’re entered into the $10K monthly giveaway? A lucky player will take home the grand prize of $5,000. You just need to make an eligible deposit to win. Winners will be chosen at random.

Use one of these card-free banking options every month and you’ll be in the running to win: Bitcoin, Bitcash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin SV, Player Transfers or Vouchers. With every $50 deposit, you’ll get one entry into the random prize draw.

Prizes

1st place- $5,000 USD

2nd place- $3,000 USD

3rd place- $2,000 USD

Ignition’s general terms and conditions apply to all cash prizes. Additional bonus rules may apply. Contests close at the end of every calendar month. Winners will be contacted by phone and email, so keep an eye on your inbox and make sure your contact information is updated.

Now is the time to start earning your tickets! Ignition will match the first deposit made 100% up to $1,000 or 200% up to $2,000 when the deposit is made using Bitcoin. The welcome offer is exclusive to new players.