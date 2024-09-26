CryptoSlots Unveils Exciting New Spartan Conquest Slot – Featuring Colossal Symbols and Epic Wins!

CryptoSlots, a trusted name in cryptocurrency gaming, has just released its newest addition to the Mega Matrix Slot collection – Spartan Conquest. This thrilling 5×4 video slot with 28 paylines takes players on an immersive journey through the battlefields of Ancient Greece, complete with colossal symbols, massive payouts, and gripping gameplay.

This game, designed by Slotland Entertainment, is the first on CryptoSlots to introduce Colossal Symbols, making it a standout title in the Mega Matrix lineup. Whether you’re a seasoned slot enthusiast or new to the world of crypto gaming, Spartan Conquest promises an exhilarating experience.

Colossal Symbols for Colossal Wins!

Set against a backdrop of heroic Spartan warriors, the game features stunning symbols like war elephants, Spartan helmets, shields, and crossed swords. These symbols come to life as Colossal Symbols, appearing in 2×2 form during standard gameplay, and expanding to a mighty 3×3 during the Free Spins bonus round.

The introduction of these oversized symbols increases the chances of landing big wins. As CryptoSlots manager Michael Hilary explains, “We’re excited to finally offer this feature to our players as it provides increased winning potential, with larger symbols covering more reel positions. Higher-value symbols appearing as colossal versions can lead to bigger payouts!”

How to Play Spartan Conquest

Spartan Conquest offers a bet range that suits all types of players, from cautious bettors to those ready to conquer with higher stakes. You can place bets ranging from just $0.28 up to $44.80, making it an attractive choice for both newcomers and seasoned gamers.

The excitement builds as you spin the reels, especially when five WILD symbols appear, triggering an incredible 3000x payout of your initial bet!

Players will also want to keep an eye out for the scatter BONUS symbols. Land at least three of these to unlock up to 30 Free Spins. During these free spins, colossal 3×3 symbols dominate the reels, and every win is automatically doubled, multiplying your chances of walking away victorious!

Exclusive Spartan Conquest Bonuses (Valid September 25 – October 4)

To celebrate the launch of Spartan Conquest, CryptoSlots is offering two exciting bonus promotions, giving players extra ammo to conquer the reels.

177% VIP Bonus on Deposits Between $150 – $600 Redeemable 3 times.

Valid on all slots (excluding Jackpot Trigger).

Wager requirement: 39x.

VIP players only.

Use code: VIPSPECIAL. Bonus for Spartan Conquest Players $180 on deposits between $200 – $400.

$50 on deposits between $75 – $199.

$11 on deposits between $25 – $74.

Redeemable 2x per day.

Wager requirement: 37x.

Only for BTC, LTC, ETH, and BNB deposits.

Use code: NEWSLOT.

Don’t Miss Out on the Action!

Spartan Conquest combines an exciting theme, the brand-new colossal symbols mechanic, and the chance for incredible payouts. Whether you’re playing for the thrill of the game or eyeing that 3000x payout, this slot is packed with opportunities to win big.

Now’s your chance to take advantage of the exclusive bonuses and dive into the world of Spartan warriors. Ready to conquer? Spin the reels and claim your rewards in Spartan Conquest today!