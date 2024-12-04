CryptoWins’ 1st Anniversary-Bonuses, Freebies, + New Game

November 26, 2024 (PRESS RELEASE) – This November, CryptoWins.com is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

Since its launch, this innovative cryptocurrency-only casino has quickly made a name for itself in the gaming world, and now it’s giving back to its players with a month-long birthday bash full of bonuses, gifts, and excitement.

Month-Long Festivities and Special Bonuses

CryptoWins kicked off its anniversary celebrations earlier this month with an incredible 80% VIP Match Bonus, delighting players across its platform. But the excitement doesn’t stop there! For the rest of November, players can enjoy even more festive rewards:

66% Match Bonus : Available to all players who have made at least one deposit during the month.

: Available to all players who have made at least one deposit during the month. $20 Freebie: A special token of appreciation, perfect for trying your luck on your favorite games.

These bonuses are designed to enhance the thrill of CryptoWins’ diverse gaming portfolio, ensuring both new and returning players have plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Introducing Wild Alaska: A Birthday Gift to Players

The party gets even wilder with the release of Wild Alaska, the latest video slot from Slotland Entertainment. This adrenaline-fueled 5×3 slot features:

20 paylines and a $20 max bet , making it accessible and exciting for all players.

and a , making it accessible and exciting for all players. A 750x max multiplier , offering the potential for massive wins.

, offering the potential for massive wins. An electrifying Free Spins round , where: All winnings are tripled . Grizzly Wilds transform into Extended Wilds for even greater payout opportunities.

, where:

Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the CryptoWins experience, Wild Alaska promises to deliver a gaming adventure you won’t forget.

A Message of Gratitude from CryptoWins

“This milestone wouldn’t be possible without the support of our incredible players,” said Michael Hilary, CryptoWins manager. “To show our gratitude, we’ve released a month of exclusive bonuses and a cool new game.

“Our values are built around transparency, fairness, and player freedom. With provably fair gaming technology, players can verify game results for complete peace of mind. Plus, our no withdrawal limits policy allows players to enjoy their winnings without restrictions.”

Always Rewarding: CryptoWins’ Ongoing Perks

While November is a month of celebration, CryptoWins is no stranger to rewarding its players. Year-round, the casino offers:

Reload bonuses to keep the excitement alive.

to keep the excitement alive. Cashback offers that soften the blow of any unlucky streaks.

that soften the blow of any unlucky streaks. A dedicated VIP loyalty program, which rewards consistent players with exclusive perks and benefits.

Why Players Love CryptoWins

CryptoWins isn’t just about the rewards—it’s about providing a seamless, secure, and exciting gaming experience. With over 500 games from leading providers like Slotland Entertainment, ELA Games, EvoPlay, and more, players can dive into an unmatched variety of slots, table games, and live casino options.

Plus, with cryptocurrency support, players enjoy:

Fast deposits and withdrawals in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, Monero, Tether, Binance Coin, and USD Coin.

in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, Monero, Tether, Binance Coin, and USD Coin. 24/7 customer support via live chat and email, ensuring assistance is always available.

Thanksgiving and Looking Ahead

As the celebrations continue, CryptoWins adds a festive touch with a special Thanksgiving $20 Freebie. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy some holiday gaming cheer!

Looking ahead, CryptoWins is committed to staying at the forefront of the cryptocurrency casino space. Players can expect more games, enhanced features, and even bigger rewards in the months to come.

Celebrate with CryptoWins Today!

Join the celebration at CryptoWins.com and experience the thrill of a one-year anniversary done right. Whether you’re taking advantage of the birthday bonuses, trying out Wild Alaska, or exploring the vast gaming library, there’s never been a better time to be part of the CryptoWins community.

Don’t miss out—log in today and join the party!

About CryptoWins

CryptoWins is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency-only online casino operated by Slotland Entertainment S.A. It offers a transparent, fair, and rewarding gaming environment powered by provably fair technology. With no withdrawal limits and a wide variety of cryptocurrency payment options, CryptoWins provides a modern gaming experience tailored to today’s players.