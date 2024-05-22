CryptoWins Adds Five More Epic Slots by Rival Gaming

May 22, 2024 (Press Release) – CryptoWins, a premier cryptocurrency-only casino, expands its gaming portfolio even further with the addition of five new slot games developed by Rival Gaming: Best of Luck, Dog Pound, Cleopatra’s Coins, Spartan Warrior, Lost Secret of Atlantis.

Michael Hilary, CryptoWins manager commented: “We’re constantly enhancing our new crypto casino brand by adding new features and games with a variety of themes. The common theme among these new online slots is ‘Adventure and Exploration’ transporting players into different worlds and settings, ranging from ancient civilizations to mythical realms, and themes of luck and fortune adds to the sense of adventure.”

Embark on an unforgettable adventure through history with Cleopatra’s Coins, Spartan Warrior, and Lost Secret of Atlantis.

Players are transported to the majestic land of Egypt, where they can uncover treasures fit for a Queen alongside the legendary Cleopatra herself in Cleopatra’s Coins. The game has three bonus symbols which are the Scarab Beetle, the Poisonous Asp, and a Golden Coin

Win big prizes whilst reliving parts of the epic battle between Achilles and Trojan Hector in Spartan Warrior.

Enjoy Wild Swords, and taste victory with 100 Free Spins and Triple Prizes. Players can even become Achilles and battle their way to big Bonus Rewards.

Lost Secret of Atlantis

In the Lost Secret of Atlantis slot, players dive into the depths of the ocean to uncover the submerged City of Atlantis, teeming with marine life such as starfish, seahorses, and giant jellyfish. Keep an eye out for Scattered Submarine symbols, as landing three or more triggers the lucrative Free Spins Bonus, encouraging players to explore the depths for even greater rewards.

Enter an old attic and find lucky charms and win prizes at Best of Luck online slot. The Wild symbol is a lucky teddy bear charm and you’ll get really lucky if you manage to get five of these on any line as they pay 10,000 coins. There are also bonus games to play including Wild Lucky Charms and Bags of Gem Free Spins.

The Dog Pound Dollars

Finally, The Dog Pound Dollars slot is for dog lovers and players will enter the dog pound filled with playful canines. The Bulldog is the Wild and the Puppy scatter is the cutest symbol. If you can collect three or more, you’ll earn 15 free spins.

CryptoWins is rapidly expanding its collection of online casino games, with an astounding 63 new additions in just the past two months. These games, developed by Rival, ELA Games, and the Asian gaming producer KA Gaming, contribute to the platform’s growing diversity and excitement.

CryptoWins was launched by iGaming pioneers Slotland Entertainment in December 2023, offering a diverse selection of game types, including classic slots, video poker, keno, bingo and table games from 9 providers. Deposits and withdrawals are conducted through Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, Monero, Tether, Binance Coin, and USD Coin.