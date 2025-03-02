CryptoWins 40% Match Deposit Bonus on all New NetGame Slots!

CryptoWins Expands Portfolio with 30 New Slots from NetGame – Enjoy a 40% Match Bonus!

February 26, 2025 (PRESS RELEASE) – CryptoWins.com, the leading cryptocurrency-exclusive online casino, is expanding its game library once again! To mark this exciting milestone, players can enjoy a 40% Match Deposit Bonus on all new NetGame slots this week!

30 New Slots Now Live at CryptoWins

After celebrating its 1st anniversary in November 2024, CryptoWins continues to elevate the gaming experience by integrating 30 new slot games from NetGame, bringing its total game count to over 470 titles from 11 top-tier providers. This expansion adds a fresh layer of excitement, with NetGame’s innovative mechanics and high-quality visuals setting new standards for slot entertainment.

Among the must-try NetGame slots now available at CryptoWins are:

African King – A safari-themed slot with immersive gameplay and rewarding features.

– A safari-themed slot with immersive gameplay and rewarding features. Diamond Shot – A thrilling mix of classic fruit symbols and unique bonus mechanics, featuring three different scatter symbols , up to 25 free spins , and a 3x multiplier .

– A thrilling mix of classic fruit symbols and unique bonus mechanics, featuring , up to , and a . Hit in Vegas – Feel the adrenaline of Las Vegas with a 25x multiplier in the base game and an astounding 1000x multiplier on the Wheel of Fortune !

– Feel the adrenaline of Las Vegas with a and an astounding ! Volcano Fruits – An explosive fruit slot packed with fiery bonus rounds and tumbling reels.

– An explosive fruit slot packed with fiery bonus rounds and tumbling reels. Wild Buffalo – Roam the wild plains in this action-packed slot with re-spins, progressive jackpots, and high volatility for big-win potential.

NetGame’s slots are renowned for their original math models, stunning graphics, and unique features such as Free Spins, Progressive Jackpots, Tumbling Reels, Pick’em Bonuses, Re-Spins, Fortune Wheels, and Win Both Ways mechanics.

Michael Hilary on CryptoWins’ Ongoing Growth

“At CryptoWins, we’re committed to bringing players the best entertainment possible, and with each new partnership, we expand our diverse game offerings. The cryptocurrency gaming landscape continues to evolve, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of this innovation,” said Michael Hilary, CryptoWins Manager.

This latest launch follows the introduction of Rival slots in November and Felix Gaming slots earlier this year, reinforcing CryptoWins’ reputation as a dynamic, ever-expanding platform. Even more exciting, brand-new game types are set to debut this Spring, giving players even more ways to win.

Exclusive Match Bonuses – February 26 to March 2, 2025

To celebrate the arrival of NetGame slots, CryptoWins is offering two limited-time deposit bonuses:

1. 40% Match Bonus on NetGame Slots

Deposit Range: $5 – $250

$5 – $250 Redeem: Once per day

Wagering Requirement: 37x

37x Bonus Code: NETGAME

2. 55% Match Bonus on Slotland Ent. Slots

Deposit Range: $5 – $500

$5 – $500 Redeem: Once per day

Wagering Requirement: 35x

35x Bonus Code: SLOTLAND

CryptoWins: Elevating the Crypto Gaming Experience

With secure transactions, a growing selection of premium slots, and rewarding promotions, CryptoWins remains at the forefront of crypto gaming innovation. Whether you’re chasing massive multipliers in Hit in Vegas, spinning for progressive jackpots in Wild Buffalo, or enjoying the classic-meets-modern appeal of Diamond Shot, there’s never been a better time to play.

Don’t miss out! Explore the 30 new NetGame slots and claim your exclusive bonus at CryptoWins today!