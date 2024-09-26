CryptoWins Expands Portfolio with Three New MegaMatrix Slots

CryptoWins, the renowned cryptocurrency-only casino, has unveiled an exciting update to its games portfolio, introducing three brand-new themed MegaMatrix slots.

Players can now dive into the enchanting realms of Magic of Feathers, Shadow of the Tomb, and Joker’s Lines—each promising captivating gameplay and thrilling rewards.

To celebrate the launch, CryptoWins is offering a 70% match deposit bonus, available until September 30, 2024, inviting players to immerse themselves in these exciting new slots.

Explore Three New Slot Adventures

Magic of Feathers

Step into a whimsical forest where nature and fantasy collide. Magic of Feathers is a beautifully crafted 7×3 MegaMatrix slot with stunning visuals and immersive soundscapes. Players can enjoy a magical bird theme as they chase a 1,920x multiplier, unlocking mystery symbols and bonus rounds. With ethereal hues and a peaceful atmosphere, this slot brings a touch of magic to your gaming experience. Bonus Features: Players can unlock up to four mystery symbols for instant coin rewards, and landing three or more Bonus scatters unlocks the Pick Me bonus game. Joker’s Lines

For a taste of classic carnival fun, Joker’s Lines offers fast-paced excitement with a modern twist. This 4-reel fruit slot is perfect for those who love traditional slot mechanics but crave something extra. The cheeky Joker is the star of the show, delivering a whopping 7,777x multiplier when you hit four Joker symbols on the reels. The game’s Mega Wheel feature can also reveal mystery symbols for instant coin wins. Bonus Features: With a focus on fast action, the game’s multiplier rewards and mystery symbols ensure thrilling spins. Shadow of the Tomb

Adventurers will love Shadow of the Tomb, set inside an ancient Egyptian tomb decorated with hieroglyphs and golden carvings. This 6×4 MegaMatrix slot features a fearless female explorer reminiscent of Lara Croft as the highest-paying symbol. Players can enjoy adrenaline-pumping gameplay while chasing a huge 5,000x multiplier. Bonus Features: This slot’s richly detailed visuals and rewarding symbols keep players on the edge of their seats as they unravel the mysteries of the tomb.

Exclusive New Games Bonus Offers

To celebrate these thrilling new additions, CryptoWins is offering two exclusive bonuses that run from September 25 – 30, 2024. Players can use the following bonus codes to enhance their gameplay:

70% Match Bonus Deposit Range : $5 – $500

: $5 – $500 Bonus Code : NEWSLOTS

: NEWSLOTS Valid For : Magic Feathers, Joker’s Lines, Shadow of the Tomb

: Magic Feathers, Joker’s Lines, Shadow of the Tomb Wagering Requirement : 36x

: 36x Redeem: 1x per day 35% Match Bonus Deposit Range : $5 – $600

: $5 – $600 Bonus Code : ALLSLOTS

: ALLSLOTS Valid For : All Slotland Entertainment games

: All Slotland Entertainment games Wagering Requirement : 36x

: 36x Redeem: 2x per day

These generous offers give players the perfect opportunity to explore the new games while reaping extra rewards.

CryptoWins: Rapid Expansion and Innovation

Since its launch in December 2023, CryptoWins has quickly gained a reputation for providing a diverse gaming experience. In the past year alone, the platform has added an impressive 68 new games, thanks to collaborations with top developers like Rival, ELA Games, Evo Play, KA Gaming, and Vibra Gaming.

CryptoWins caters to all types of players with a wide selection of game genres, including classic slots, video poker, keno, bingo, and table games. The platform stands out with its commitment to cryptocurrency, offering deposits and withdrawals via Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, Monero, Tether, Binance Coin, and USD Coin, making it a go-to destination for crypto enthusiasts.

As Michael Hilary, the manager of CryptoWins, noted:

“We are incredibly proud to announce the addition of these unique MegaMatrix slots to our portfolio. We know our players will love these themes and can’t wait for them to spin those reels!”

With the introduction of Magic of Feathers, Shadow of the Tomb, and Joker’s Lines, CryptoWins continues to enhance its offerings, ensuring there’s something exciting for every player.