CryptoWins, 10 New Games+Up to 50% Bonus on Crypto Deposits

April 23, 2024 (Press Release) – CryptoWins has expanded its games library with 10 new slots from top developers EvoPlay and Rival Gaming. Until April 28th, players can seize the opportunity to claim up to a 50% deposit bonus to explore these exciting new additions.

Players will immerse into boundless creative, fantasy and galaxy adventures with online slots from EvoPlay: Reign of Dragons, Mystery Planet, E.T. Lost Socks and Egypt Gods. Fruitburst is a classic win-both-ways fruitie.

No dull moments with exotic and glitzy Rival Gaming powered games offering a plethora of free spins like in classic Vegas style slot Bigger Cash Win which has 5 paylines and a larger Cash Wheel that favors luck. The Cobra King online slot features exotic images inspired by the tale of Aladdin. A princess, tiger, magic carpet, and lamp are among the symbols and the magical features include wilds that triple wins, and three levels of free spins.

Other games from Rival added this week include Greek mythology inspired Wrath of Medusa, ice age-themed Ice Picks full of free spins. Those in a tropical fiesta party mood can try their luck on 5×3 Party Parrot with special feature gifts popping up to boost win lines. Free spins come with sticky wilds that award free re-spins!

In celebration of the new game additions, CryptoWins is offering players up to 50% Deposit Bonuses, which can be claimed twice daily.

NEW SLOTS DEPOSIT BONUS:

Available April 23 – 28, 2024

10% on $5 – $59, 30% on $60 – $199, 50% on $200 – $400

Code: NEWLAUNCH

Wager Requirement: 35x. May be redeemed twice per day.

Bonus to be played on new EvoPlay and Rival slots only.

CryptoWins is accumulating an impressive selection of online casino games. A total of 53 new games were added in the last two months alone, by developers ELA Games and Asian games producer KA Gaming.

CryptoWins was launched by igaming pioneers Slotland Entertainment in December 2023, offering a diverse selection of game types, including classic slots, video poker, keno, bingo and table games. Deposits and withdrawals are conducted through Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, Monero, Tether, Binance Coin, and USD Coin

About CryptoWins

CryptoWins is a new cryptocurrency casino operated by Slotland Entertainment offering more than 350 games from Slotland Entertainment S.A. and six other games providers: EvoPlay, Felix Gaming, KA Gaming, Rival Gaming, Spinthon, and Vibra Gaming. Fast deposits and withdrawals are done using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, Monero, Tether, Binance Coin, and USD Coin. Support is available around the clock via live chat and email.