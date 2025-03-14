CryptoWins: St. Paddy’s 75% Match Bonus on High-Limit Slots

CryptoWins.com Unveils 15 New High-Limit Games with St. Paddy’s Day Bonuses and a New Blog

St. Paddy’s 75% Match Bonuses on New High-Limit Slots — Your Lucky Break Awaits at Popular Crypto-Only Casino!

March 13, 2025 (Press Release) – CryptoWins, the premier online crypto casino, is going all out for St. Patrick’s Day with an exciting launch of 15 brand-new High-Limit games and a brand-new blog for players eager to stay in the loop. Adding to the festive cheer, CryptoWins is offering a generous 75% match bonus on these high-limit games, available until March 19, 2025.

High-Limit Games for the Thrill Seekers

For players who crave the adrenaline rush of high-stakes gaming, CryptoWins has unveiled 15 thrilling new high-limit titles. These games offer an elevated gaming experience with premium versions of popular slots like Lost World, alongside high-stakes exclusives such as Ice Queen HL and Ice Crystals HL. Betting starts at $10-$20 per spin, with the highest stakes reaching up to $300-$500 per spin, making these games perfect for high rollers looking for bigger wins and intense action.

‘Worth Reading’ – CryptoWins Launches a New Blog

CryptoWins.com is also celebrating St. Paddy’s Day with the debut of its brand-new blog, “Worth Reading”. This fresh and engaging content hub is designed to keep players informed about everything gaming and crypto-related. The blog features insightful articles, including:

Top 5 Most Popular CryptoWins Slots – A rundown of the hottest games on the platform.

– A rundown of the hottest games on the platform. Provider Spotlight: KA Gaming – A deep dive into one of the top game providers.

– A deep dive into one of the top game providers. ‘What Your Zodiac Says About Your Gambling Style’ – A fun astrology-based piece that explores how your star sign influences your betting habits.

The blog is divided into three sections: Game-Related, Crypto-Related, and Fun Stuff, with contributions from expert authors Max, Millie, and Daisy. Players can look forward to Game Reviews, Slot Picks, Crypto 101, and even a hidden Mystery Bonus within one of the blog articles!

Michael Hilary, Manager of CryptoWins, shares his excitement: “There’s no better time than St. Patrick’s Day to experience the thrill at CryptoWins. With 15 new high-limit games, a 75% match bonus, and the launch of the ‘Worth Reading’ blog, it’s the perfect opportunity to dive into the action and spin for lucky rewards!”

St. Paddy’s Day Bonuses – March 14-19, 2025

To make this St. Patrick’s Day extra lucky, CryptoWins is offering two exclusive bonus promotions:

75% Match Bonus on High-Limit Slots

Deposit Range: $5 – $400

$5 – $400 Redeem: 2x per day

2x per day Valid on: New High-Limit Slots

New High-Limit Slots Wagering Requirement: 37x

37x Bonus Code: GREENLUCK

St. Paddy’s Special Deposit Bonus

$115 bonus on $200 – $299 deposit

$75 bonus on $100 – $199 deposit

$35 bonus on $25 – $99 deposit

Redeem: 4x per day

4x per day Valid on: Slotland Entertainment Games

Slotland Entertainment Games Wagering Requirement: 37x

37x Bonus Code: MOREGREEN

With the introduction of high-limit games, a new content-rich blog, and exciting St. Patrick’s Day promotions, CryptoWins is bringing the luck of the Irish to online gaming. This is the perfect moment for crypto enthusiasts to experience top-tier entertainment, secure gaming, and generous bonuses. Don’t miss out — grab your lucky bonus and start spinning today!