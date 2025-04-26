Decode Casino Sugar Pack 2025 – Up to $2,500 Bonus!

Decode Casino’s Sugar Pack 2025 Bonuses – Play Sugar Mix for Sweet Wins!
Ready to bake up some sweet wins?
At Decode Casino, the excitement is getting even sweeter with the launch of BGaming’s latest slot, Sugar Mix! To celebrate, players can grab mouthwatering bonuses as part of the exclusive Sugar Pack 2025 promotion. Whether you’re a seasoned spinner or a brand-new baker, it’s time to open your very own pastry shop on the reels and whip up some delightful rewards!
Discover Sugar Mix – BGaming’s Latest Slot Creation
Step into a vibrant world of sweet delights! Sugar Mix is a 20-line, 5×3 reel slot that combines feel-good gameplay with eye-catching graphics. Featuring a mix of delicious ingredients like milk chocolate, white sugar, bottled milk, soft flour, and colorful desserts like glazed donuts and cherry cupcakes, this game is designed to please both your eyes and your bankroll.
Meet Candice – Your Master Pastry Chef
You won’t be spinning alone! Candice, the charming pastry chef, will be right by your side to help you craft winning combinations and trigger thrilling bonus features.
Sugar Mix Slot Features
-
Wild Symbols – Substitute for any regular symbols to complete winning lines.
-
Scatter Symbols – Unlock bonus opportunities and big payouts.
-
Free Spins Round – Spin for free and collect even sweeter wins!
-
Buy Bonus Option – Don’t want to wait? Buy into the bonus feature and jump straight into the action.
Slot Details
|Detail
|Information
|Game Type
|Slots
|Lines
|20
|Volatility
|Medium-Low
|Free Spins Rate
|117
|RTP
|97.37%
|Hit Rate
|3.4
|Max Multiplier
|x4,000
|Max Win
|€260,000
|Release Date
|April 22, 2025
Sweeten the Deal – Sugar Pack 2025 Bonuses at Decode Casino!
Decode Casino is rolling out an irresistible lineup of Sugar Mix bonuses to get your reels spinning and your wins stacking. Here’s what you can claim:
100% Match Bonus up to $1,000 + 25 Free Spins
-
Bonus Code:
SUGAR100
-
Minimum Deposit: $25
150% Match Bonus up to $1,500 + 35 Free Spins
-
Bonus Code:
SUGAR150
-
Minimum Deposit: $50
250% Match Bonus up to $2,500 + 50 Free Spins
-
Bonus Code:
SUGAR250
-
Minimum Deposit: $100
Each bonus gives you a sugar-sweet start on the Sugar Mix slot, with tons of free spins to maximize your playtime!
Important Terms and Conditions
-
Bonuses carry a 30x rollover requirement.
-
Each bonus can be claimed once per day.
-
Free spins are exclusively playable on the Sugar Mix slot.
-
Promotion valid until April 30, 2025.
Pro Tip: With a whopping RTP of 97.37% and a potential max win of €260,000, Sugar Mix is the perfect recipe for both casual and high-stakes players!
Ready to Bake Up Big Wins?
Don’t miss your chance to experience BGaming’s Sugar Mix and enjoy the Decode Casino Sugar Pack 2025 Bonuses.
Sign up, redeem your codes, and let the baking — and winning — begin!
