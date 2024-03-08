Celebrate International Women’s Day with Red Stag Bonuses

Ladies! Get ready to add a dash of excitement to your International Women’s Day celebrations because Red Stag is rolling out the red carpet for all queens out there.

It’s time to revel in the achievements of women worldwide, and what better way to do it than with some fantastic bonuses and free spins!

Red Stag’s Royal Tribute: 95% Bonus + 35 Free Spins

To kick off the festivities, Red Stag is offering a regal 95% bonus on top of your deposit, along with a generous serving of 35 free spins. Just use the bonus code WCLEO when making your deposit, and voilà – you’re in for a treat fit for a queen. What’s even more exciting is that you can redeem this code not just once, but twice! Double the fun, double the wins!

An Extra Treat: 25 Free Spins

But wait, there’s more! After you’ve relished the deposit bonus, Red Stag is throwing in an extra 25 free spins as a special treat. Simply claim bonus code WDAY, and these free spins are yours to enjoy. Oh, and heads up – these spins are valid on the enchanting Cleopatra’s Pyramid II, adding a touch of ancient allure to your gaming experience.

Important Details to Keep in Mind

Before you dive into the gaming extravaganza, a quick heads up on the details. The free spins coupon code must be wagered at least 1x before you can cash out those winnings. And mark your calendars – all codes must be claimed by 11:59 pm on March 8th. This fabulous promotion is exclusively for Beer Club Level and up, so make sure you’re part of the club to join the celebration.

How to Claim Your Royal Rewards

Claiming these fantastic bonuses is as easy as pie. Log into your Red Stag account, head over to the cashier, make a deposit, and don’t forget to enter the respective bonus codes (WCLEO for the 95% bonus and WDAY for the extra 25 free spins). Before you know it, your account will be sparkling with these incredible bonuses, ready for you to rule the reels.

Conclusion: Celebrate Like a Queen with Red Stag

This International Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women everywhere. Red Stag is not just offering bonuses; it’s a royal invitation to come, play, and win big. So, gather your fellow queens, claim those bonuses, and let the gaming festivities begin!

Remember, this promotion is for a limited time only, so seize the opportunity to make your International Women’s Day extra special. Red Stag’s bonus rules apply, but hey, rules were made to be celebrated! Happy gaming, queens! 👑✨