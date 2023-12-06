Discover the Magic of Eight Unicorns at Slotland Casino

Hey slot enthusiasts, gather ’round because Slotland Casino has just unleashed a gaming extravaganza for the month, and you won’t want to miss out on the action! 🎰✨

Discover the Magic of Eight Unicorns

Guess what? It’s a fresh month, and that means a brand spanking new game of the month at Slotland Casino. This time, they’re rolling out the mythical carpet for Eight Unicorns! Imagine an enchanted realm filled with 40 free spins, mystery bonus symbols, bonus win multipliers, and a jaw-dropping top payout of 5000x your bet. Yes, you heard that right – it’s unicorn magic at its finest.

Claim Your Extra Boosts! 🚀

But wait, there’s more! Slotland is feeling extra generous, so they’re dishing out not one but two incredible bonus offers:

1. 70% Crypto Match: Deposit between $5 and $500, snag bonus code GOTMCRYPTO, and watch your deposit transform with an extra 70%! You can claim this crypto-licious code twice a day until the month bids adieu. Just remember, it’s exclusive to Eight Unicorns, and the wagering is set at 28x the deposit amount.

2. 50% Bonus: If you’re more of a traditionalist, fear not! Deposit between $45 and $300, punch in bonus code 50GOTM, and enjoy a sweet 50% bonus. Just like its crypto counterpart, you can grab this deal twice daily, and the wagering requirement is 27x the deposit amount.

Turn Spins into Cash – It’s Raining Rewards! 💸

But here’s the real kicker – why settle for just spinning when you can turn those extra spins into cold, hard cash? Get this: every 100 spins you make on Eight Unicorns will earn you a ticket for a shot at the $1,050 monthly contest prize pool. The more you spin, the more tickets you collect, and the higher your chances of winning.

And for the skeptics out there, rest assured that all cash prizes won in the monthly contest are subject to 27x wagering. Plus, there’s a max cash out of 2x the bonus amount. We know the fine print matters, and Slotland’s got you covered.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the mystical world of Eight Unicorns, claim those bonuses, and get ready for a month-long adventure filled with spins, wins, and maybe even a bit of unicorn magic. 🌈🎉🦄 Don’t miss out – your fortune awaits at Slotland Casino!