Embrace the Thrill of Norse Adventure with Exciting Offers. The chilling winds of the North are calling, and it’s time to embark on an epic journey filled with Norse deities, fierce Vikings, and icy dragons.

Introducing the latest slot game sensation, Escape the North, now live at Uptown Aces and Fair Go! Get ready to conquer the reels with incredible bonuses and free spins that will make your heart race with excitement.

Uptown Aces and Uptown Pokies Offers

35 Free Spins on Escape the North

To kick off your adventure, Uptown Aces and Uptown Pokies are offering 35 Free Spins on Escape the North. Simply use the code ESCAPE35FREE to claim your spins. No deposit is required, and you can cash out up to $180 with a 60x wagering requirement. This offer is available from July 25 to 31 for all players.

350% Bonus up to $3000 + 35 Spins on Escape the North

For new players looking to dive into the action, Uptown Aces has a spectacular welcome offer. Use the code NEWESCAPE to get a 350% bonus up to $3000 plus 35 spins on Escape the North. This offer requires a minimum deposit of $20 and comes with a wagering requirement of 30x for the bonus and 20x for the spins. The best part? There’s no maximum cashout! This amazing deal is available from July 24 to August 14.

Fair Go Offers

Play Escape the North NOW!

Fair Go invites all players to experience the adventure of Escape the North with an enticing bonus. NOTHING says adventure like Norse deities and Vikings, and Escape the North has more of these legendary figures than you can imagine. With 243 paylines filled with icy ways to win, Sticky Wilds that complete more combos, and increasing prize multipliers, the payouts will fall like snowflakes.

20 Free Spins on Escape the North

Fair Go is offering 20 Free Spins on Escape the North. Use the code NORTH20 to claim your spins. Like the Uptown Aces offer, no deposit is required, and you can cash out up to $180 with a 60x wagering requirement. This offer is also available from July 25 to 31 for all players.

Game Description: Escape the North

Step into a world of mythical adventure with our latest game, Escape the North! This 5×3, 243-Ways slot is packed with fiery features that promise epic excitement and plundering payouts. Here’s what awaits you:

Free Games : Land 3 or more Scatters on specific reels to trigger 10 Free Games, opening up a realm of prize possibilities.

: Land 3 or more Scatters on specific reels to trigger 10 Free Games, opening up a realm of prize possibilities. Multiplier Sticky Wilds : These Wilds can lock in place and increase their Multiplier with every non-winning spin, boosting your chances of hitting big wins.

: These Wilds can lock in place and increase their Multiplier with every non-winning spin, boosting your chances of hitting big wins. Countdown Sticky Wilds : Amp up the action with these Wilds that grant up to 4 Re-Spins, giving you more opportunities to win.

: Amp up the action with these Wilds that grant up to 4 Re-Spins, giving you more opportunities to win. Golden Bet and Buy Features: Enhance your luck with these features, offering Bet Multipliers, guaranteed Wilds, Free Games, and more.

Are you brave enough to conquer the icy reels and Escape the North? Spin today to step into this frozen kingdom and claim your rightful riches.

Join the Adventure Today!

Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers and the chance to explore the thrilling world of Escape the North. Whether you’re a seasoned slot player or new to the game, there’s something for everyone. Grab your bonuses, spin the reels, and let the Norse adventure begin!

Spin and win with Uptown Aces, Uptown Pokies, and Fair Go. Your epic journey awaits!