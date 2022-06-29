Hit the Bullseye at Red Stag w/ the Game of the Week

Play the Hot Game of the Week: Fire Hawk Matriarch from June 27th to July 3rd. Play 400% Welcome Bonus + Spins and Show Off Your Winning Skills!
Take aim and hit the bullseye when you play Red Stag Casinos Hot Game of the Week. Get an extra 400% bonus plus free spins. From now through July 3rd hit your own bullseye when you take advantage of the Hot Game of the Week Fire Hawk Matriarch.
Use Coupon Code- HOTFIREH
Valid June 27th through July 3rd
400% match bonus plus 100 free spins on Fire Hawk Matriarch only
Coupon code is redeemable once
Double Comps
No coupon code needed
Make your 1st deposit and double your comp points playing Fire Hawk Matriarch only
Minimum deposit to qualify is $25 when using Credit Cards and Cryptocurrencies, and $10 for all other deposit methods. The deposit coupon can be claimed just once.
Take aim and hit the bullseye today! Login, make a deposit and claim this exclusive Hot Game of the Week offer. Fancy a bigger welcome bonus to play any of the slots or games?
Red Stag welcomes new players including players from the US with a $2,500 bonus package plus up to 500 free spins. For example, the first deposit will receive a 275% match plus 100 free spins on Dolphin Reef.
Red Stag Casino
Red Stag Casino – 430% Bonus + $20 Extra – Redeemable x1