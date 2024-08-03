Escape the North with a Slotastic Intro Bonus Offer

Slotastic’s Introductory Bonus Will Have You Escaping from the North with Spinlogic’s Hot New Slot Release!

You’re about to embark on the ultimate adventure! Escape the North Slot lets you immerse yourself in Viking lore and experience a mythical journey. Take a trip to ancient Norse lands with this epic 5×3, 243-Ways slot. Featuring fiery features and plundering payouts, this game will keep you entertained. Do you have what it takes to brave the cold and make it big?

Explore the Viking Land

Enter the legendary world of Norse mythology with Escape the North. You’re drawn into this icy realm by every symbol, whether it’s Viking warriors and longships or runes and shields. Be sure to look out for Scatter symbols, which unlock Free Games, and Wild symbols, which offer multipliers and re-spins. Viking conquests promise great rewards with each spin.

Escape the North is as easy as setting sail on a Viking longship. With 243 Ways to Win, there are plenty of opportunities to win. Set your bet, then hit the spin button to set the reels spinning. From left to right, you have to get matching symbols across adjacent reels. Scatters unlock the game’s Free Games feature, so keep an eye out for them.

Escape the North Slot Features

There are tons of features that make Escape the North stand out:

Free Games : Landing 3 or more Scatters on specific reels triggers 10 Free Games. During these Free Games, you can uncover a world of prize possibilities, making every spin even more thrilling. The adventure deepens as you voyage through the frozen tundra seeking treasure.

Multiplier Sticky Wilds : These Wilds can lock in place and increase their multiplier with every non-winning spin, providing multiple chances to boost your winnings. It’s a feature that adds layers of excitement and anticipation to each spin, as the potential for larger payouts grows.

Countdown Sticky Wilds : Added to the excitement, Countdown Sticky Wilds grant up to 4 Re-Spins, increasing your chances of landing additional winning combinations. This feature ensures that the action never slows down, keeping you engaged as you chase those epic wins.

Golden Bet and Buy Features: For players looking to take control of their fortune, the Golden Bet and Buy features allow you to enhance your luck. These options offer Bet Multipliers, guaranteed Wilds, Free Games, and more, providing additional ways to customize your gameplay and increase your chances of winning big.

Embark on Your Viking Adventure Today

Grab your shield and Viking helmet and set out on this epic journey. You’re just a spin away from the icy kingdom, full of untold treasures. How will you escape the north and come out on top? Play now to find out!

