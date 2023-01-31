Get an Introductory Bonus of 50 Free Spins on New Alien Wins

Everygame Casino is launching a brand-new game from Spin Logic. Plus, Players compete for top prizes in $150,000 Lucky Hearts Bonus Contest until March 6th

February 1, 2023 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino has just introduced Alien Wins, a space age game from Spin Logic with a colorful crew of extraterrestrials and celestial bonus features. A $150,000 casino bonus contest also begins this week, and the casino is doubling deposits with a special bonus offer and giving free spins on its Vegas Lux slot game.

Alien Wins’ out-of-this-world features include Wilds that can morph to fill the reel, Random Bursting Wilds that increase chances of a payout, and Cosmic Spins with guaranteed wilds on the middle reels.

Morphing Wilds are triggered whenever Wild symbols appear on any of the three middle reels. They expand to cover the entire reel and trigger a re-spin. The expanded Wild locks in place for the re-spin. Each Wild multiplies wins by up to 8X.

To guarantee that Wilds appear, players can activate the Cosmic Spins feature by paying a fee for one or two Wilds on their next spin.

Bursting Wilds can be randomly activated after any spin or re-spin, placing one, two or three Wilds on the middle reels.

ALIEN WINS — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Alien Wins

Min. deposit just $20

Code: ALIENS150

Available until February 28

$150,000 LUCKY HEARTS CASINO BONUS CONTEST

Competing with other players for top weekly bonuses adds to the excitement of playing games at Everygame Casino. All players automatically earn points when they play any game.

Every week during the new $150,000 Lucky Hearts casino bonus contest, 300 players with the most points will win up to $500 each. Top players will be awarded a total of $30,000 in prizes every week until March 6th. The top 20 winners each week are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

VALENTINE’S MATCH BONUS & FREE SPINS

Claim 1st bonus to qualify for 2nd

1. 100% up to $1,000

Code: 1HEARTS

2. 50 spins for Vegas Lux

Code: 2HEARTS

Available until February 28th.

From sexy showgirls to high rolling players, Vegas Lux has all the fun and excitement of Las Vegas. Free Games symbols can trigger up to 240 free games. Glittering Diamond scatters multiply wins up to 10X.

Everygame Casino offers a huge selection of real-money online casino games and is known all over the world for its quick and easy payout of winnings and excellent customer service.