Everygame End of the Month Bonus, 100 Free Spins No Deposit

January 22, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is wrapping up the first month of 2024 with three free spins offers in its casino games section. Depositing players that claim free spins bonuses for Take Santa’s Shop, Take Olympus and Take the Kingdom can then take 100 free spins on the ever popular Take the Bank with no further deposit required.

Take Santa’s Shop is a progression game played in rounds of ten. Every ten spins, Ornaments that have been collected explode and turn into Wilds. Three Santa’s Sleigh symbols trigger 15 free spins, each with at least five Wilds. Players can also simply buy into the Free Spins Feature and control how many Wilds they’ll get on every free spin.

Take Olympus is a visually stunning game that cycles through four Olympian gods: Apollo, Aphrodite, Poseidon, and Hades. Each has their own special powers to grant Multipliers, Wilds and Free Spins. Zeus, the ruler of Mount Olympus, is Wild. When he expands to fill his reel, he can grant ten free spins.

A fearsome Medieval dragon guards great treasure in Take the Kingdom, a 100 payline game with exploding fireballs, and free spins with extra wilds. When the massive beast breathes fire on the reels, it leaves fireball bombs on the grid. Every seven spins, these explode into Wilds. This game’s Scatter is a Treasure Chest filled with gold. Three or more trigger 12 free spins, each with up to 12 Wilds.

Bombs explode and become Wilds and Police Car symbols can trigger 15 free spins with sticky Wilds in Betsoft’s popular cops-and-robbers game, Take the Bank. The fast-paced 75 payline slot has extra Wilds in its free spins bonus feature.

END OF THE MONTH BONUSES

Available January 22-31, 2024 only¬¬¬¬

50 Free Spins on Take Santa’s Shop

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: HEIST1

50 Free Spins on Take Olympus

Min. deposit $30

Coupon code: HEIST2

70 Free Spins on Take the Kingdom

Min. deposit $35

Coupon code: HEIST3

100 Free Spins on Take the Bank

No deposit required – claim first three bonuses to qualify

Coupon code: FREE

In its growing casino games section, Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Worldmatch, Tangente, Nucleus Gaming, Bgaming, Booongo, Evoplay and Tomhorn.