Everygame, Hit the Beach or Go Safari For Free Spins Week

September 12, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker players can have an African safari adventure or hit the beach for a tropical celebration during Free Spins Week.

September 12th to 19th, depositing players can claim free spins on the always popular Safari Spins and the brand-new Party Paradise. Also this week, all players can place 15 free blackjack bets.

In Safari Spins, players journey to the African savannah. Lions, zebras, giraffes and rhinos spin on its five colorful reels. Scatters award up to 20 free spins where wilds multiply wins up to 3X. Wilds multiply wilds so free spin wins can be multiplied up to 27X. This game pays out for any three contiguous matching symbols giving 1024 chances to win on every spin.

For an unforgettable tropical celebration, Party in Paradise! Hits the beach with icy coolers packed with surprises. With every spin, three to five Beer Coolers will appear. They remain closed until the reels stop and then open to reveal high-paying Coconut Cocktails or Cold Beers, instant cash prizes, Wilds or Scatters. Three or more Beer Cooler Scatters awards up to 10 free spins with an instant payout of 3000 coins.

Both games are found under the Nucleus Games tab in the casino games section.

FREE SPINS BONUSES

Available September 12-19, 2022

40 Free Spins on Safari Spins

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: SAFARI40

70 Free Spins on Party Paradise

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: FETE70

FREE BLACKJACK BETS

Also this week (September 12-18), everyone gets 15 free blackjack bets. The free $2 bets are automatically available when logging on to any blackjack game.

Everygame Poker offers casino games from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Tangente and Worldmatch and hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.